The University of Scranton Players present ‘The Moors’

SCRANTON — The University of Scranton Players will present Jen Silverman’s play “The Moors,” directed by Estefanía Fadul, from March 1 through 4 in the Royal Theatre in the Joseph M. McDade Center for Literary and Performing Arts. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m., and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m.

“The Moors” follows two sisters and their dog living on the English moors as they wrestle with desires and expectations of love and power. This dark comedy premiered at Yale Repertory Theatre in 2016 and opened off-Broadway in New York City in February 2017 at The Playwrights Realm. Silverman is the recipient of the Yale Drama Series Award and the Helen Merrill Award.

The production features Sophia Cornejo as Agatha, Ali Basalyga as Huldey, Shaye Santos as Emilie, Julia Consiglio as Marjory, Conor Hurley as The Mastiff and Reilly Charles as A Moor-hen.

The production also showcases design and direction from award-winning guest artists. The creative team for “The Moors” includes Heidi Hoffer, set designer; Janice Tellier, costume designer; Dave Yezefski, lighting designer; Sinan Refik Zafar, sound designer; and Estefanía Fadul, director. Hoffer is currently a Fulbright Specialist in Islamabad, Pakistan working at Theatre Wallay. She was awarded the 2010-2011 Fulbright Scholar Award to South Africa. Fadul is the recipient of the 2017 Bill Foeller Fellowship at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in addition to the 2017 O’Neill/NNPN National Directors Fellowship.

Tickets may be purchased or reserved by calling the box office inside the McDade Center at 570-941-4318, or online at thescrantonplayers.com. They are $10 for adults and $7 for senior citizens, students, and The University of Scranton faculty and staff. Admission for the second weekend is free for first-year students.