Andrea Vladika Foley receives Margie Memorial Award

The Margie Memorial Award is an award dedicated in honor of Margie Holdonak Davis, who was murdered by her estranged husband in 1980. The award is given to people who contribute their time or ability to the betterment of the local Women’s Resource Center. It was recently presented to Andrea Vladika Foley, whose daughter Danielle lost her life to domestic violence. Since then, Foley has worked tirelessly for the Women’s Resource Center in the war against domestic violence. From left, are Matthew O’Malley, Emily O’Malley, Barbara Krupovich, Foley, Peg Ruddy, Vincent O’Malley, Patrick O’Malley and Patrick O’Malley, II.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Margie-Award.jpg Submitted photo