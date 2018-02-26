Tunkhannock, Glenburn parishes share priest

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Tunkhannock and The Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn began a new ministry relationship in January.

Rev. Lou Divis will remain as the pastor of St. Peter’s, and has become the Priest-in-Charge at The Church of the Epiphany. Both positions are part-time. This is a new era in The Episcopal Church as people become more involved in various ministerial activities with pastoral oversight.

In the not so distant past, every parish wanted “their own priest” for sacramental, missional, administrative and teaching needs. There are now several parishes in The Episcopal Diocese of Bethlehem using one priest for two parishes. The people in these parishes take on some of the responsibilities of mission, administration, home visitations and teaching, while the priest continues with sacramental, worship, mission and other duties.

The parishes have had to juggle service times to accommodate this sharing.

The Church of the Epiphany now offers a quiet, no music Communion service at 5 p.m. Saturdays, with a pot luck supper on the first Saturday of each month. Sunday morning Communion service at The Church of the Epiphany has moved to 11 a.m. with hymns, both old and new. Sunday school now meets at 9:30 a.m.

St. Peter’s is now worshiping at 9 a.m. Sundays with Communion and music, and Bible study for all ages will be offered during coffee hour.

Information about The Episcopal Church is offered at 10:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month in a local home in Tunkhannock. If interested, call 570-836-2233 for more information.

Information about The Episcopal Church in Glenburn will be available at a later date. For more information about Church of the Epiphany, call 570-563-1564.

All are welcome to attend any of the services or information times.