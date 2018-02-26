Trinity Early Learning Center’s summer day camp registration now open

CLARKS SUMMIT — Trinity Early Learning Center, located at Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St., is now enrolling students for two one-week camps for 3-5 year olds this summer.

Children will engage in daily play, crafts, snack and activities revolving around a central theme each week. “Out of This World” will take place from 9 a.m. to noon daily, July 30 through Aug. 3. “Under The Sea” will be presented from 9 a.m. to noon daily, Aug. 13 through 17.

The cost is $150 per week. Children must be at least 3 years of age and bathroom independent by the time of the camp date.

For more information, contact the church office at 570-587-1088.