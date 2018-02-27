Community calendar for week of Feb. 28, 2018

REMINDERS

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

Project Re-Entry: Easter donations and volunteers sought. Needed for the men: Lots of wrapped candy. Needed for the women: socks, greeting cards, all varieties of soap, toothpaste, shampoo (12.5 oz - only Vo5 or Suave brands), long envelopes, 2.6 oz Suave or Secret deodorants (antiperspirants), lots of chocolates and hard wrapped candy. Monetary donations are welcome. No toothbrushes, gum, lollipops, talc powder or lotions. Deliver to 29 New York St., Scranton, starting March 11. There is also a need for people to help with packing the candy, counting personal items and coloring white bags. If interested in volunteering, or for more info, call 570-342-3627.

BUS TRIPS

Abington Senior Community Center New York City trip, April 21. Cost: $40 per person. Info: 579-586-8996 or bit.ly/2mlFyeg.

Springtime bus trip to New York City, May 19. Sponsored by Scranton’s St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. Departure from the church will be at 8 a.m. and departure from New York City for home will be at 8:30 p.m. There will be two stops in Manhattan: the 911 Memorial Museum at Ground Zero and the 42nd annual St. George Ukrainian Street Festival on the Lower East Side. Cost: $70 for adults; $64 for seniors (age 65 and over); $62 for youth (ages 7-17). Info/reservations: contact Dave Pietryka at 570 954-8517 or Paul Ewasko at 570 563-2275.

FOOD SALES & MEAL FUNDRAISERS

All You Can Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Sunday of every month at the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc., 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $9 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Countryside Community Church Spring Pizza Sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 10 at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. Pick up at the lower entrance. Order Old Forge style pizza, with or without onions and optional pepperoni topping, to bake fresh or freeze to enjoy anytime. Cost: plain is $10 and pepperoni is $12. Order deadline: March 3. Orders: 570-587-3206 or countrysideoffice@yahoo.com.

The Clifford Community Youth Group’s 11th Annual Homemade Easter Egg Sale, running through Thursday, March 15, with the eggs available for pick up on March 10 and 17 at the Clifford United Methodist Church. Peanut butter eggs and coconut cream eggs are offered. The fundraiser will help the youth attend conferences and youth gatherings throughout the year. Cost: $2 each. Pre-orders (appreciated): call Robin Correll at 570-222-4344 or Lisa Barhite at 570-222-5493.

Homemade pirogie sale, 12 to 4 p.m. March 16 at St. John’s Center, Hill Street, Mayfield. Homemade pirogie (deep fried or uncooked) will be sold. Cost: $7 per dozen. No orders (except business orders); first come first served. Business orders will be delivered upon request. Fax business orders to 570-876-2534 no later than Monday, March 12.

Fish dinner, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 23 at the William Walker Hose Company, 803 Penn Ave., Mayfield. Take out only. Tickets available from members, at the Mayfield Borough Office or by calling 570-282-6059. Cost: $10 pre-sale; $12 at the door. Info: cornnclamslam.com.

Homemade paska (Easter bread) and kolachi (homemade roll) sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 29 and 30 at the church center of St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 701 Hill St., Mayfield. Raisin and white paskas will be sold. Cost: paskas are $10 each; kolachi are $10 each. Order deadline: March 27. Orders: 570-876-0730 or 570-876-3576; on the days of the sale calls may be made to 570-876-0391; business establishment orders may be faxed to 570-876-2534.

Gun/Cash Raffle, 5 to 9 p.m. May 12 at the William Walker Hose Company, 803 Penn Ave., Mayfield. Tickets include admission, buffet dinner, door prizes and raffle, and are available from members, at the Mayfield Borough Office or by calling 570-282-6059. Cost: $20. Info: cornnclamslam.com.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Music for Littles, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Mondays at the Dietrich Theater. Series 2: March 5-26. Series 3: April 2-23. For ages two-and-a-half to five. Instructor: Abi Zieger. Students will explore basic musical elements through song, movement, play and an introduction to simple instruments. Cost: free; sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Little People and Nature, 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Tuesdays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Wednesdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages two-and-a-half to five. Join Rebecca Lesko, of the Endless Mountains Nature Center for this hands-on nature program. Little ones and their favorite adults will explore and learn about various nature topics each week, through crafts, role-playing, games, stories and more. Students will also meet a couple of rescued animals. Cost: free; sponsored by: the Overlook Estate Foundation. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

American Girl: Luciana, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Abington Community Library. For children in kindergarten through 4th grade. Celebrate the American Girl of the Year: Luciana Vega. Luciana has a dream of landing on Mars one day. Explore her love of space and science. Bring your doll, if you’d like, for an hour of activities, games and treats. Info: 570-587-3440.

Preschool Mixed Media, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursdays, March 15 through April 5 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 4 and 5. Instructor: Amy Colley. Young artists will have fun exploring the arts as they experience painting, drawing, sculpting, throwing pots on a potter’s wheel and creating a variety of mixed media projects. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee.

Interactive Movie Night: ‘The Incredibles,’ 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 16 at Abington Community Library. For students in grades 5-8. An interactive movie showing of ‘The Incredibles,’ including singing, playing, and shouting along with the movie. Props and refreshments for everyone. Info: 570-587-3440.

Mixed Media for Kids, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays, March 16, 23 and 30 and April 6 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 5-12. Instructor: Steve Colley. Venture into the world of art and discover many of the innovative methods and materials used by famous artists. In this class, students will get their hands into all kinds of fun: painting, drawing, sculpting and creating a variety of other mixed media projects. Cost: $40. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Early Explorers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. every other Monday from March 26 to June 4 at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Twp. A program series for children ages 3-6 and a guardian. Offers discovery-based learning about the natural world through stories, art and outdoor explorations. Cost: $40 for a series of six classes or $8 for individual classes. Pre-registration required. Info/register: 570-842-1506.

Peep-A-Palooza, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 28 at Abington Community Library. For students in grades 1-4. Miss Liz from the Valley Community Library presents a special art class. Come and draw your favorite book cover: featuring Peeps! Enjoy a “peeperpoint” presentation and be inspired by more Marshmallow Peep art. Info: 570-587-3440.

Preschool Pottery and Sculpture, 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Dietrich Theater. Series two: April 12, April 19, April 26 and May 3. For ages 4 and 5. Instructor: Amy Colley. Young artists will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Pottery and Sculpture for Kids, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater. Series two: April 13, April 20, April 27 and May 4. For ages 5-12. Instructor: Steve Colley. Students will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Cost: $40. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

DAILY EVENTS

Veterans outreach, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at State Rep. Marty Flynn’s office in Jay’s Commons, 409 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Area veterans are invited to this monthly support event, at which a representative from the American Legion Service Office Outreach program will provide information on services available to veterans and their families. Appointments (recommended): 570-342-4348.

Pre-St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Party, 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 2 at Glenmaura National Golf Club, 100 Glenmaura National Blvd., Moosic. Proceeds benefit the programs of Serving Seniors, Inc. Includes open bar, appetizers and live jazz entertainment. Cost: $40. Tickets: 570-344-3931 or servsen@epix.net.

At Home Party Marketplace, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 at the Abington Community Library. Vendors and independent consultants will include Girl Scout Junior Troop #50797 from Clarks Summit, Initial Outfitters, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Shaklee, Tastefully Simple, and Young Living Oil. Admission is free and people can place orders, which can be picked up at the library when they are available. Many consultants will also have cash and carry products available for purchase.

Natural Health Seminar, 6 p.m. March 3 at the Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill, Glenburn. Presented by David Slade, the seminar will feature information about detoxification, how to boost your immune system, and how to eat for category specific ailments. Slade has two doctorates including a PhD in Natural Medicine from New Eden School of Natural Health. He is a certified traditional naturopath and a certified natural health specialist. All are invited to attend the 5 p.m. worship service at Epiphany preceding the seminar.

The annual flag raising of the Irish Cultural Society & Ancient Order of Hibernians, 1 p.m. March 4 in flag plaza on North Washington Ave., Scranton, in front of the Lackawanna County Courthouse. The festive event will feature Irish step dancers, a wreath presentation, Bag pipers and the raising of the Irish flag.

Abington Heights Civic League meeting, 7 p.m. March 5 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. Street St., Clarks Summit. Joshua Arp will be this month’s speaker. Tickets will also be going on sale for the April 28 Wine Festival at South Abington Park. New members are always welcome. Info: 570-587-3101.

Adulting 101 series: ‘Learn to Surf the Waves of Life - Mindfulness, Balance and You’ 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 6 at Abington Community Library. Stress, anxiety, strong emotions? Overwhelmed by life? Join Lisa Rigau, qualified Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction teacher through UMASS Medical School in an interactive workshop discussing and practicing mindfulness, the science of meditation, stress physiology and resilience. Learn to surf the waves of life with practical mindfulness exercises to make a part of your daily life for peace, balance and well-being. Info: 570-587-3440.

International Melting Pot, 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 8 at Abington Community Library. All are invited to join this multi-language conversation group. Practice speaking and listening and share history and cultures. Info: 570-587-3440.

Open the Dialogue series: ‘Facing the Stigma and the Reality of Children’s Substance Abuse,’ 7 p.m. March 8 at The Gathering Place. The first in a series of four programs on substance abuse awareness. Speakers will discuss shattering the stigma of the drug epidemic, effects of substance misuse on a youth’s development and local trends, sources and warning signs. Cost: free. Anyone attending is asked to register on “The Gathering Place” Facebook page.

Memory Cafe, 10 a.m. March 9 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State Street, Clarks Summit. Where people with memory loss and their companions can enjoy a cup of coffee and socialize. Info: 570-575-0384.

Health Transformation Workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 10 at the Dietrich Theater. Certified Integrative Health Coach Donna LaBar will guide people step-by-step with information, ideas and techniques, through a proven plan for transforming health naturally. A healthy lunch will be provided. Cost: $20.

Starting Seeds, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 13 at Abington Community Library. Learn the dos and don’ts of starting your own seedlings from Penn State’s Master Gardeners. Info: 570-587-3440.

LCEEC Beekeepers Club, 7 p.m. March 13 at at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Twp. The primary goals of the group are to promote honey bee colony wellness, share best practices and experiences in beekeeping, and discuss the production of honey and other apiary products. Cost: free. Info: 570-842-1506.

Home and Business Solar Discovery, 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 14 at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Twp. Sustainable Energy Management System Co-founder Noel Segui will answer solar energy questions. Topics will include different types of solar energy technology, the value of solar energy, net metering, permits and inspections, incentives and grants and financing options. Bring a recent PPL electric bill to get a solar estimate after the program. Cost: $5. Pre-registration is required. Info/register: 570-842-1506.

Lackawanna County Backyard Beekeepers meeting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 20 at Abington Community Library. The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers are a Beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County, with mission is to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment.

Wellness Wednesday: Road Scholar Informational, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 21 at Abington Community Library. Learn about opportunities available through Road Scholar. Deirdre Spelman, a Road Scholar Ambassador will share her experiences through Road Scholar, both in the USA and abroad. Info: 570-587-3440.

Endless Mountains Empowerment Summit, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at Elk Lake Junior/Senior High School. A day of empowering workshops for women. Includes networking, morning refreshments, workshops, a healthy luncheon, vendors, raffles, door prizes and more. Cost: early bird $25, bring a friend $15 and students $15. Benefits a scholarship fund for local high school students. Info: bit.ly/2FL6GvZ.

Agriculture – The Roots of the Endless Mountains, 1 p.m. March 20 at the Dietrich Theater. Presented by Mike Lovegreen and sponsored by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) with funding from PA DCNR. This presentation launches a new project to raise awareness of the changing face of agriculture in the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, past, present and future. The presentation, as well as the following open discussion, will be based on the recently completed Agricultural Viability Study conducted with EMHR funding. Cost: free.

Shared Mindfulness with Your Dog: The Healing Power of Connection, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 24 at Abington Community Library. This talk presents a new paradigm for living with and relating to dogs based on the healing power of connection and mindfulness. Drawing from the ideas of trans-species psychology, cultural/relational theory, attachment theory, humanistic psychology, interpersonal neurobiology and Buddhist psychology, it will show attendees how they can enjoy a relationship with their dog that is richer than they can imagine. Info: 570-587-3440.

89th Annual Helen Keller Day Fashion Show and Luncheon, March 25 at Fiorelli Family Catering in Peckville. Info/reservations: 570-342-7673.

Stop the Bleed classes, March 31 at in the Geisinger Community Medical Center Professional Office Building, basement auditorium, 315 Colfax Ave. Classes begin at 8 a.m. and will be offered every two hours with the last class starting at 4 p.m. Taught by members of GCMC’s trauma team, these training sessions are to teach the public simple steps on how to stop or slow life-threatening bleeding. Space is limited and pre-registration encouraged. Info/register: contact GCMC trauma educator Kathryn Bommer at 570-703-7329 or krbommer@geisinger.edu.

LCEEC Beekeepers Club, 7 p.m. April 10 at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Twp. The primary goals of the group are to promote honey bee colony wellness, share best practices and experiences in beekeeping, and discuss the production of honey and other apiary products. Club meetings are free and open to the public. Info: 570-842-1506.

Designer Purse Bingo, doors open 10:45 a.m., program begins at 12 p.m. April 15 at the Eagle McClure Firehouse in Old Forge. Proceeds will benefit the Animals of Tracey’s Hope Rescue, a non-profit organization for domestic animals. Cost: $20 for 20 bingo games. Also, special prizes, 50/50 raffle, basket auction and hot food. Seats limited. Info/tickets: 570-457-1625.

Family Earth Day Hike, 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 22 at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center. A guided interpretive family hike along the trails of LCEEC. The group will stop throughout the trail to listen, smell, touch and observe nature in the spring. Cost: $5 per person. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Info/register: 570-842-1506.

