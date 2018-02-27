Jobs

Clarks Summit University, Keystone College to present ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

February 27th, 2018 9:08 pm


Keystone College and Clarks Summit University are teaming up to present the William Shakespeare classic, “Much Ado About Nothing” for the schools’ 2018 spring production.

Performances featuring actors from both colleges will take place March 1 and 2 at Clarks Summit University and March 3 and 4 at Keystone College. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a 2:30 p.m. performance on March 4. Tickets may be purchased in advance or online by calling 570-585-9000.

Tickets purchased in advances are $8 general admission, $5 for seniors, $3 for Keystone or Clarks Summit students, faculty and staff. Tickets at the door are $10 general admission, $8 for seniors and $5 for Keystone students, faculty, and staff.

