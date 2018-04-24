Community calendar for week of April 25, 2018

REMINDERS

Dress for Success drive: Libraries throughout the Lackawanna County Library System are collecting purses and accessories for Dress for Success Lackawanna. Items should be dropped off no later than Monday, April 30.

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

BUS TRIPS

Springtime bus trip to New York City, May 19. Sponsored by Scranton’s St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. Departure from the church will be at 8 a.m. and departure from New York City for home will be at 8:30 p.m. There will be two stops in Manhattan: the 911 Memorial Museum at Ground Zero and the 42nd annual St. George Ukrainian Street Festival on the Lower East Side. Cost: $70 for adults; $64 for seniors (age 65 and over); $62 for youth (ages 7-17). Info/reservations: contact Dave Pietryka at 570 954-8517 or Paul Ewasko at 570 563-2275.

OPEN HOUSES

Misericordia University Open House, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with registration starting at 9 a.m.) April 28 on the Back Mountain campus. Info/register: 570-675-4449, 1-866-262-6363 or admiss@misericordia.edu.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Preschool Pottery and Sculpture, 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Dietrich Theater. Series two: April 26 and May 3. For ages 4 and 5. Instructor: Amy Colley. Young artists will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Pottery & Sculpture for Kids, 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 27 and May 4 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 5 to 12. Students will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Instructor: Steve Colley. Cost: $40. Info/register: 570-996-1500.

Web Design for Kids, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 28 at the Abington Community Library. Have you ever wondered how websites are made? Find out and make your own at this two-part program on web design. For children in grades K-4. Info/register: 570-587-3440.

Tunkhannock Touch a Truck, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at Lazybrook Park, Rt. 6, Tunkhannock. Rain or shine. At this fundraiser for the Dietrich Theater’s children’s programs, kids can climb up into trucks, beeping the horn and learning what they do. First 100 kids get a free builder or fireman hat. Anyone who has a large construction vehicle or truck and would like to participate/display, may call 570-996-1500 for details. Cost: $5 admission.

FOOD SALES & MEAL FUNDRAISERS

All You Can Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Sunday of every month at the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc., 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $9 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Gun/Cash Raffle, 5 to 9 p.m. May 12 at the William Walker Hose Company, 803 Penn Ave., Mayfield. Tickets include admission, buffet dinner, door prizes and raffle, and are available from members, at the Mayfield Borough Office or by calling 570-282-6059. Cost: $20. Info: cornnclamslam.com.

Chicken & Biscuit or Ham Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m. May 15 at the Clifford United Methodist Church. Take out or dine in options available. Cost: $9.95 which includes dinner, drink and dessert.

BOOK SALES, MARKETS & VENDOR FAIRS

Spring Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 3 and 9 a.m. to noon May 4 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Rd. Clothing, household items, collectibles, jewelry, books and many other treasures will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale benefit the many mission projects supported by the United Methodist Women.

Countryside Community Church Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 and 5 at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. The sale will feature clothing, household items and toys along with antiques and collectibles in Grandma’s Attic. 1/2 price sale on items, excluding Grandma’s Attic, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5. Baked goods and lunch will be available.

Mountain View Garden Club’s 14th Annual Plant Exchange and Marketplace, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at the Clifford Township Community Center. Features local vendors and artisans, a plant sale and exchange, food, music and more.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Simply Yoga, 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays, through May 2 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 16 and up. Instructor: Donna Fetzko. Classes are suitable for all levels and presented in a user-friendly, safe and effective YogaFit style. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a mat, towel or blanket and water. Cost: $10 per class. Info: 570-996-1500.

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 6:30 to 8 p.m. eight Mondays, starting April 16 at Green Assembly of God. How to get a grip on your finances will be the focus of this series. Info: CGAssembly.com, 570-586-8286 or stop by the office at 204 S. Abington Road.

A Women’s Health Event: Healthy Hormones at Any Age, 7 to 8 p.m. May 3 at Ramada Inn, 820 Northern Blvd., South Abington Township. Presented by Everything Natural, the event will include a presentation by Dr. Marita Schauch, who will address such issues as balancing hormones, fighting fatigue, coping with stress, taking the heat out of hot flashes, boosting metabolism and more. A VIP reception will be held from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., including a meet and greet with Dr. Marita, wine and light fare, preferred seating for the seminar along with a gift bag with a signed book. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Women’s Resource Center of NEPA. Cost: $5 for seminar tickets; $20 for VIP reception. Tickets/info: 570-586-9684.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Financial Aid Night, 5 to 7 p.m., April 25, rooms 208 and 209 of Angeli Hall on campus of Lackawanna College, 501 Vine St., Scranton. Parents and students attending the event will have an opportunity to work with representatives from the Lackawanna College Office of Financial Aid to get assistance with completing the 2018-2019 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).Attendees should arrive at the event prepared with a 2016 completed tax return and any documents that show income for 2016.This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For questions, contact the Office of Financial Aid at570-961-7859.

Second Cheers to Spring Wine Festival, 12 to 5 p.m. April 28 at South Abington Park. Sponsored by the Abington Heights Civic League. Cost: $20; $10 for designated drivers. Tickets: available at Eagle Cleaners or by emailing Irishmomto3@yahoo.com.

Inaugural Scranton Founder’s Day, noon to 4 p.m., April 28, at Scranton Half Marathon Pavilion, Olive Street Trailhead. Sponsored by Leadership Lackawanna Core Program Class of 2018 in conjunction with Lackawanna Heritage Valley. The four-hour event will be a walk through the history of Scranton from its humble beginnings as Slocum Hollow to its growth into the Electric City. The day will be filled with family friendly activities that are both fun and educational. These will include historically relevant games, music, and re-enactors. Admission to the event will be free to the public. Food will be available for purchase from on-site vendors.

3rd annual Greenhouse/Kitchen Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28 at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road. Info: 570-586-8191, extension 2 or www.waverlycomm.org.

Memory Cafe, 1 to 2 p.m. May 1 at the Abington Senior Community Center. Telespond Senior Services, Inc., is launching a Memory Cafe program, to be held the first and third Thursdays of each month. Cost: free. Info: 570-586-8996.

Rabies Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon May 5 at the State Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92, Tunkhannock. The Humane Society of Wyoming County, in cooperation with the Schultzville Animal Hospital, is sponsoring this rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats. Open to pet owners from any county. Cost: $8 per shot, cash only. Info: 570-836-4745.

Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center, 2380 Elk Lake School Rd., Springville. $10 registration fee, $10 per space for vendors, free admission. The event will feature a chicken BBQ, music, food, prizes, flea market and craft fair, and a Chinese auction. Call 570-278-9229 or 570-309-2087 to register a car or for vendor information. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.

Open the Dialogue series: Part 4 “Moving Forward: Helping you Engage,” May 10, 7 to 9 p.m. at The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit. The program will help families engage in awareness and prevention of substance abuse. Speakers are Tim Rowland, county coroner; Atty. Judith Price, first assistant DA; Dan Wydeen, Wright Center; and Emily McDonald, licensed professional counselor. Admission is free. Register for tickets at The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit, facebook or gatheringplacecs.com.

Trip to Venice, Florence, and Rome, July 10-17, 2019. The cost for the all-inclusive 8-day tour is $3,819 until May 1; $4119 after that date.Two days will be spent in each city. Individuals, families, and small groups are welcome. Contact local group leader Lisa Bath at bathlisa@gmail.com for more information.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_ABJ-Calendars-7.jpg