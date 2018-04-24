Arts and entertainment calendar for week of April 25, 2018

VISUAL ARTS

Marywood University Class of 2018 Senior Art Exhibition, through April 29 in the Mahady and Suraci Galleries, located in the Shields Center for Visual Arts on the university’s campus. The group exhibition presents work in the concentrated studies of art education, art therapy, and studio arts concentrations in graphic design, illustration, photography and sculpture. Cost: free admission. Info: bit.ly/2H7Zlrt.

Waverly Small Works Gallery Fine Arts Show: “Inner Universe,” opening night reception from 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 at the Waverly Community House. Featuring the works of Kathy Fallon.

ON SCREEN

Spring 2018 Film Festival, through May 3 at the Dietrich Theater. 21 films in 21 days. Cost: $8.50/ticket (excluding opening night). Info: DietrichTheater.com.

Post Spring Festival Film Discussion, 1 p.m. May 4 at the Dietrich Theater. Have you ever wanted to be able to discuss the content and significance of some of the film festival movies with others who have seen them? Or do you have questions about festival films you have seen? Join in a post-festival discussion, facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, film buff extraordinaire. Cost: free. No need to register; just show up.

PERFORMING ARTS

Actors Circle presents ‘Auntie Mame,’ by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, April 26-29 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Cost: $12 general, $10 seniors and $8 students; March 8 tickets are $8 general and Seniors and $6 students. Reservations: 570-342-9707 or tickets@actorscircle.com. Info: visit the Actors Circle Facebook page.

Actors Circle presents “The Man Who Came to Dinner” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart May 31, June 1, 2, 3, June 7, 8, 9, 10 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Directed by Bob Spalletta. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general, $10 seniors, $8 students. Thursday, May 31, tickets are discounted at $8 general and seniors, and $6 students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays (ongoing) at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

‘Frederick Douglass: Interview from Slave to Master,’ 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 4 at the Albright Memorial Library in the Lecture Hall, second floor. A dramatic play reading by Clarks Summit actor Bob Hughes. Audience: Adults, 18 and older. Cost: free.

ART CLASSES & MORE

Craft & Chat, 10 a.m. Fridays, April 27 at The Gathering Place. A casual setting for artists with and without disabilities to meet and create. Cost: $10. Info: gatheringplacecs.org.

Acrylic Landscape painting, May 1 and 8 at The Gathering Place. Earl Lehman instructs in the art of landscape using acrylics. Cost :$60. Info: gatheringplacecs.org.

Crochet a Storage Basket, April 25 and May 2 at The Gathering Place. Cost $30, plus an $8 supply fee. Info: gatheringplacecs.org.

