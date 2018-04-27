Countryside Conservancy to hand out Stewardship Awards May 2

LA PLUME — Countryside Conservancy will recognize the winners of its 2018 Stewardship Award during a ceremony at 7 p.m. May 2 in Evans Hall at Keystone College.

This year’s award winners include Lackawanna State Park and its Environmental Education Specialist Angela Lambert, not only for the partnership it has cultivated with the conservancy over the years, but also the contribution the park has made to the Tunkhannock Creek Watershed. As a major part of that contribution, the conservancy would like to specifically honor Lambert for her many years of being the primary source of environmental and wildlife education for the residents of and visitors.

The conservancy will also honor Clifford Township and the Clifford Township Historical Society with Stewardship Awards for the impact both organizations have made to the area through many years of hard work and commitment. From preserving structures like the Hoover School and Yarns Cider Mill, to retrofitting and updating the township building with state-of-the-art energy-saving technology, to developing a park and trails facility on township grounds, these groups are an example of what is possible on the local municipal level.

The event is free and coffee, wine and desserts will be provided. All are encouraged to attend and show their support.

The Stewardship Awards were instituted 22 years ago to express the Conservancy’s appreciation for the efforts of good stewards of the environment. Countryside Conservancy protects and connects greenspace in and near the Tunkhannock Creek watershed for the public benefit, now and for future generations. Updates on the conservancy’s recent efforts, including progress on the Trolley Trail project, will also be provided at the event.