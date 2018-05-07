Lackawanna County Commissioners designate Armed Forces Week

The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented a proclamation to retired military officials and community volunteers, designating May 14-19 Armed Forces Week in our community. The presentation honors the thousands of men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our country and protecting our freedom. It also recognizes the state-of-the-art equipment the Department of Defense has at its disposal to protect and defend our nation and its citizens. From left, Bob Pallo, Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Richard Bradshaw, Bridget Slagan, Jerry Burns, Jim Wintermantel, Walter Lynch, Joe Sylvester, Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Thomas Brunton, Erica Carrescia, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Richard Craig, Gary Roberts and Judge Thomas Munley.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_ABJ-Armed-Forces.jpg Submitted photo