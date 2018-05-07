Abington Heights student wins award at University of Scranton essay contest

The winners of The University of Scranton Earth Day Essay Contest were announced at the Evening of Environmental Science event, held in the atrium of the Loyola Science Center in April. Nearly 70 students competed in the contest that addressed the essay theme of “The Impact of Climate Change.”

Winners in the ninth to 12th grade category were Rebecca Cruciani from Scranton High School and Alexandra Tomaine, Kathryn Walsh and Amanda Yanul from Holy Cross High School. Gavin Ross, Clarks Summit, from Abington Heights Middle School, won for the eighth-grade category. Josephine Krokus from the Howard Gardner MI Charter School won for the seventh-grade category. Lola Pulatova from the Bay Academy in Brooklyn, New York, won a medal for the sixth-grade category. In addition, Molly O’Bolye received a special medal for submissions received for grades 3 and 4 from a class from the Howard Gardner MI Charter School taught by Megan Wolfe.

The Evening of Environmental Science featured interactive, hands-on activities for students and demonstrations run by university students, as well as a display of essays submitted for the contest.

The event was hosted by the university’s student Sustainability Club.

The event was one of nearly a dozen events organized by the university’s Office of Sustainability in April to celebrate Earth Day.