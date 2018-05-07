Jobs

Abington Heights student reaches finals of University of Scranton math bee

May 7th, 2018 5:04 pm

Submitted photo

Abington Heights student Mateen Kasim was a finalist in The University of Scranton’s 2018 Math Integration Bee for high school students. Vishnu Dasari from Central Columbia High School won the contest. Other finalists were Kaitlyn Beiler, Hazleton Area High School; Andy Liz, Wyoming Seminary Preparatory School and Haylee Merola, Hazleton Area Academy of Sciences. The University of Scranton’s Mathematics Department hosted the bee during the spring semester on campus. The format is similar to a spelling bee, however, participants find antiderivatives of functions of a single real variable. From left, are Thomas Shimkus, Ph.D., associate professor of mathematics at The University of Scranton; and Kasim, Merola, Beiler, Dasari and Liz.

