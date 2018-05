Waverly Elementary School Principal Bridget Frounfelker announced the Students of the Month for April 2018. From left, first row, are Ari Galanakis, Edward Manning, Bridget Gallagher, Gabriella Agosin, Rose Russini, Autumn Macejkovic, Ananya Phadke. Second row, Caroline White, Cooper Manning, Reece Knott, Grace Hoban, Oliver Riviere, Matthew Boyd, Frounfelker and Preyashi Pradeesh.

