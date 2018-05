CLARKS SUMMIT — Councilman Patrick Williams, in conjunction with PennDOT and DEP, has scheduled a “Great Clarks Summit Cleanup” for Saturday, May 12. Between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon, Williams will organize volunteers to beautify the borough’s parks.

Anyone interested and willing to volunteer should wear appropriate attire and meet in front of the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S State St, Clarks Summit, at 10 a.m. May 12. Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests will be provided.