Abington Heights High School students compete in Computer Programming Contest

Eight area high schools competed in the annual Computer Programming Contest hosted by The University of Scranton’s Computing Sciences Department this spring. During the competition, 17 teams of two or three students used their programming language to solve computer-programming problems. Scranton Prep students Kailey Bridgeman, Charles Kulick and Colin Pierce placed first. Zach Hercher and Will Thomas from North Pocono High School placed second. Cuong Nguyen and Ryan Chan from Scranton Preparatory School placed third. Abington Heights was among the high schools that competed in the competition. From left, first row, are Abington Heights students Clay Davis, Maddie Badalamente, Ryan Siebecker. Second row, Coach Amanda Jones; Abington Heights students Greg Guditus, Liam Pitchford, Adam Traweek, Arjun Iyengar, Ari Wisenburn and Dominick DeSeta; and Sean McTiernan, Scranton, a sophomore at The University of Scranton majoring in computer science.

