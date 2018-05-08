Clarks Summit’s Shred Fest event a success

CLARKS SUMMIT — Solicitor Kevin Hayes announced during a borough meeting May 2 that Clarks Green Borough would like to partner with Clarks Summit’s Emergency Management Department.

Clarks Green already utilizes Clarks Summit’s police and fire departments.

“It does make sense to be unified,” Hayes said.

According to Chief of Police Chief Yarns, the borough’s department received a grant to conduct “Click It or Ticket” patrols May 14 to June 3.

Yarns added that two officers, Gordon Demming and Pat Gibbons, will be honored by the Veterans Promise group Aug. 5 for their actions while responding to a call involving a veteran in distress.

Bob Bennett, chair of the Recycling Committee, announced that six tons of paper were collected during the Shred Fest event April 29 and the borough made a profit of $468.

According to Council President Gerrie Carey, the borough sold 14 banners through its Hometown Heroes Program and they will be dedicated on Memorial Day. The program serves as a tribute to recognize past and fallen men and women from the Clarks Summit who have served the country in the armed forces. In order to participate, heroes must have been a resident of the borough for 25 years.

There is also an opportunity to purchase banners which will be dedicated and hung on Flag Day, June 14. Bennett wants to ensure that any family interested in honoring a loved one can do so.

“I don’t want any veteran’s family unable to do it because of a financial reason,” he said. “If there is a financial hardship, come see us.”

Bennett and councilman Dave Jenkins also donated flags for the borough’s Pocket Park to replace those in poor condition.

Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson issued a proclamation making May 2, 2018 Ralph Marasco Day in the borough. Marasco, who recently retired, had a barber shop in Clarks Summit for more than 60 years. From left, first row, are Marasco and Council President Gerrie Carey. Second row, Mayor Herman Johnson, Councilman Dave Jenkins and Councilman Pat Williams. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_ABJ-CS-Meeting-2.jpg Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson issued a proclamation making May 2, 2018 Ralph Marasco Day in the borough. Marasco, who recently retired, had a barber shop in Clarks Summit for more than 60 years. From left, first row, are Marasco and Council President Gerrie Carey. Second row, Mayor Herman Johnson, Councilman Dave Jenkins and Councilman Pat Williams. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal The Clarks Summit junior council members were recognized for their service to the borough during the May 2 meeting. From left, are Clarks Summit Borough President Gerrie Carey, junior council member Nacole Leonhart, junior council member Will Carey and Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_ABJ-CS-Meeting-1.jpg The Clarks Summit junior council members were recognized for their service to the borough during the May 2 meeting. From left, are Clarks Summit Borough President Gerrie Carey, junior council member Nacole Leonhart, junior council member Will Carey and Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com