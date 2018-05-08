Community calendar for week of May 9, 2018

REMINDERS

Glenburn Township Spring Cleanup, May 11 and 12. Residents are asked to place items curbside for pickup by 5 a.m. May 11. They will be picked up either May 11 or 12. Metals must be kept separate. Items that will not be picked up include: regular household trash, recyclables, grass or leaves, non-compatible items such as brick, block and concrete, cast iron, auto parts, tires, batteries, non-water base paint and lacquers and stains, paint thinners or turpentine, pesticides, chemicals, asbestos, metal drums, propane tanks, oil/gas, explosives and electronics. Refrigerators, freezers or air conditioners must be certified Freon free with a tag containing the technicians’s ID number and date.

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

BUS TRIPS

Springtime bus trip to New York City, May 19. Sponsored by Scranton’s St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. Departure from the church will be at 8 a.m. and departure from New York City for home will be at 8:30 p.m. There will be two stops in Manhattan: the 911 Memorial Museum at Ground Zero and the 42nd annual St. George Ukrainian Street Festival on the Lower East Side. Cost: $70 for adults; $64 for seniors (age 65 and over); $62 for youth (ages 7-17). Info/reservations: contact Dave Pietryka at 570 954-8517 or Paul Ewasko at 570 563-2275.

OPEN HOUSES

Abington Senior Community Center, noon to 3 p.m. June 10. Refreshments, activities, demonstration of classes, and a tour of the facility. Info: 570-586-8996.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Tunkhannock Touch a Truck, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at Lazybrook Park, Rt. 6, Tunkhannock. Rain or shine. At this fundraiser for the Dietrich Theater’s children’s programs, kids can climb up into trucks, beeping the horn and learning what they do. First 100 kids get a free builder or fireman hat. Anyone who has a large construction vehicle or truck and would like to participate/display, may call 570-996-1500 for details. Cost: $5 admission.

FOOD SALES & MEAL FUNDRAISERS

All You Can Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Sunday of every month at the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc., 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $9 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Gun/Cash Raffle, 5 to 9 p.m. May 12 at the William Walker Hose Company, 803 Penn Ave., Mayfield. Tickets include admission, buffet dinner, door prizes and raffle, and are available from members, at the Mayfield Borough Office or by calling 570-282-6059. Cost: $20. Info: cornnclamslam.com.

Chicken & Biscuit or Ham Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m. May 15 at the Clifford United Methodist Church. Take out or dine in options available. Cost: $9.95 which includes dinner, drink and dessert.

Countryside Community Church’s Chicken BBQ, 3 to 6 p.m. May 19 at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased until May 13. A limited number of walk-in dinners will be available. Menu: baked potato, cole slaw, pork n’beans, roll and butter, and a brownie. Dinner cost: adults $10 (1/2 chicken), children $8 (1/4 chicken). Tickets/info: 570-587-3206 or countrysideoffice@yahoo.com.

BOOK SALES, MARKETS & VENDOR FAIRS

Mountain View Garden Club’s 14th Annual Plant Exchange and Marketplace, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at the Clifford Township Community Center. Features local vendors and artisans, a plant sale and exchange, food, music and more.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Memory Cafe, 10 a.m. May 11 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A place where people with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. You can explore art, music, play games, or just enjoy being with others. Cost: free.

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 6:30 to 8 p.m. eight Mondays, starting April 16 at Green Assembly of God. How to get a grip on your finances will be the focus of this series. Info: CGAssembly.com, 570-586-8286 or stop by the office at 204 S. Abington Road.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Open the Dialogue series: Part 4 “Moving Forward: Helping you Engage,” May 10, 7 to 9 p.m. at The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit. The program will help families engage in awareness and prevention of substance abuse. Speakers are Tim Rowland, county coroner; Atty. Judith Price, first assistant DA; Dan Wydeen, Wright Center; and Emily McDonald, licensed professional counselor. Admission is free. Register for tickets at The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit, Facebook or gatheringplacecs.com.

Power in Purple, 6 p.m. May 17 at The Colonnade, 401 Jefferson Ave., Scranton. Women who have made great contributions to the fight against Alzheimer’s will be honored by the Alzheimer’s Association. Tickets: $75, includes dinner, drinks and a silent auction. Info/tickets: Act.Alz.org/PowerinPurple or570-822-9915.

Foraging for Wild Edibles, 10:30 a.m. May 17 at South Abington Park. Join Susan Vinskofski and explore the park area in search of wild edibles. Cost $10.

6th annual Lackawanna County Job Fair, 1 to 5 p.m. May 24 at PNC Field, 235 Montage Mountain Rd., Moosic. More than 60 companies are scheduled to attend.

Salvation Army Day, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 2 at Lahey Family Fun Park, 500 Morgan Hwy., Clarks Summit. Guests who make a donation to Salvation Army will receive a coupon for a free miniature golf game.

Trip to Venice, Florence, and Rome, July 10-17, 2019. The cost for the all-inclusive 8-day tour is $3,819 until May 1; $4119 after that date.Two days will be spent in each city. Individuals, families, and small groups are welcome. Contact local group leader Lisa Bath at bathlisa@gmail.com for more information.

