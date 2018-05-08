Arts and entertainment calendar for the week of May 2, 2018

ON SCREEN

Hamlet - National Theatre Live on Screen, 2 p.m. May 20 at the Dietrich Theater. Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the title role of Shakespeare’s great tragedy. As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart. Forced to avenge his father’s death but paralyzed by the task ahead, Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of the state. Cost: general admission: $14, member/senior: $12, child/student: $10.

PERFORMING ARTS

Madison String Quartet Mother’s Day Concert, 3 p.m. May 13 at the Dietrich Theater. Presented by the Madison String Quartet. Cost: $10 suggested donation. Sponsored by a friend of the Dietrich Theater. The Madison String Quartet, praised for its energetic performances and inventive programming.

Actors Circle presents “The Man Who Came to Dinner” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart May 31, June 1, 2, 3, June 7, 8, 9, 10 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Directed by Bob Spalletta. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general, $10 seniors, $8 students. Thursday, May 31, tickets are discounted at $8 general and seniors, and $6 students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays (ongoing) at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

Open Mic Night - Warrior Writers, 7 p.m. May 25 at the Dietrich Theater. Doors open for sign ups at 6:30 p.m. Admission: Free. Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage every fourth Friday. This month’s featured guest is Warrior Writers, a group of veterans utilizing workshops to support artistic exploration and expression and provide a safe space to share experiences in the military culture.

ART CLASSES & MORE

Craft and Chat, 10 a.m. May 11 and 18 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A casual setting for artists with and without special needs.