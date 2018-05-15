Community calendar for the week of May 16, 2018

REMINDERS

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

BUS TRIPS

Springtime bus trip to New York City, May 19. Sponsored by Scranton’s St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. Departure from the church will be at 8 a.m. and departure from New York City for home will be at 8:30 p.m. There will be two stops in Manhattan: the 911 Memorial Museum at Ground Zero and the 42nd annual St. George Ukrainian Street Festival on the Lower East Side. Cost: $70 for adults; $64 for seniors (age 65 and over); $62 for youth (ages 7-17). Info/reservations: contact Dave Pietryka at 570 954-8517 or Paul Ewasko at 570 563-2275.

OPEN HOUSES

Abington Senior Community Center, noon to 3 p.m. June 10. Refreshments, activities, demonstration of classes, and a tour of the facility. Info: 570-586-8996.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Tunkhannock Touch a Truck, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at Lazybrook Park, Rt. 6, Tunkhannock. Rain or shine. At this fundraiser for the Dietrich Theater’s children’s programs, kids can climb up into trucks, beeping the horn and learning what they do. First 100 kids get a free builder or fireman hat. Anyone who has a large construction vehicle or truck and would like to participate/display, may call 570-996-1500 for details. Cost: $5 admission.

FOOD SALES & MEAL FUNDRAISERS

Countryside Community Church’s Chicken BBQ, 3 to 6 p.m. May 19 at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased until May 13. A limited number of walk-in dinners will be available. Menu: baked potato, cole slaw, pork n’beans, roll and butter, and a brownie. Dinner cost: adults $10 (1/2 chicken), children $8 (1/4 chicken). Tickets/info: 570-587-3206 or countrysideoffice@yahoo.com.

All You Can Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 20 at Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc., 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $9 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Chicken BBQ, noon to 6 p.m. June 2 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children.

BOOK SALES, MARKETS & VENDOR FAIRS

“The Italians of Lackawanna County” book signing, 2 to 4 p.m. May 20 at Library Express at the Marketplace at Steamtown. Info: 570-558-1670 or www.stephanielongo.net.

Mountain View Garden Club’s 14th Annual Plant Exchange and Marketplace, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at the Clifford Township Community Center. Features local vendors and artisans, a plant sale and exchange, food, music and more.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 6:30 to 8 p.m. eight Mondays, starting April 16 at Green Assembly of God. How to get a grip on your finances will be the focus of this series. Info: CGAssembly.com, 570-586-8286 or stop by the office at 204 S. Abington Road.

Spring Garden Talk and Tour, 6:15 p.m. May 17 at Greystone Gardens, 829 Old State Rd., Clarks Summit. Join Countryside Conservancy and Paul Epsom for the free event. Guests are encouraged to make reservations at the New Cafe if they would like to stay for a great meal afterward. The New Cafe will be donating 10 percent of dinner sales back to Countryside Conservancy.

Healthcare Career Information Night, 5 to 7 p.m. May 30 at Lackawanna College’s Occupational Therapy lab. The free event will provide information about Lackawanna’s two-year Associate Degree Allied Health Programs. To register, visit lackawanna.edu/openhouse. Contact Steven Voytek for more information at voyteks@lackawanna.edu or 570-955-1491.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Power in Purple, 6 p.m. May 17 at The Colonnade, 401 Jefferson Ave., Scranton. Women who have made great contributions to the fight against Alzheimer’s will be honored by the Alzheimer’s Association. Tickets: $75, includes dinner, drinks and a silent auction. Info/tickets: Act.Alz.org/PowerinPurple or570-822-9915.

Foraging for Wild Edibles, 10:30 a.m. May 17 at South Abington Park. Join Susan Vinskofski and explore the park area in search of wild edibles. Cost $10.

6th annual Lackawanna County Job Fair, 1 to 5 p.m. May 24 at PNC Field, 235 Montage Mountain Rd., Moosic. Nearly 70 companies are scheduled to attend. Representatives from the Pennsylvania CareerLink Lackawanna will be on-site to offer assistance on resume preparation and proper interview etiquette, along with other related general advice.

Great Clarks Summit Cleanup, 10 a.m. to noon June 2 in the borough. Councilman Patrick Williams will organize volunteers to go to the area parks and help make them beautiful. Anyone willing to volunteer should wear appropriate attire and meet in the front of the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S State St, Clarks Summit, at 10 a.m. Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests will be provided.

Salvation Army Day, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 2 at Lahey Family Fun Park, 500 Morgan Hwy., Clarks Summit. Guests who make a donation to Salvation Army will receive a coupon for a free miniature golf game.

Trip to Venice, Florence, and Rome, July 10-17, 2019. The cost for the all-inclusive 8-day tour is $3,819 until May 1; $4119 after that date.Two days will be spent in each city. Individuals, families, and small groups are welcome. Contact local group leader Lisa Bath at bathlisa@gmail.com for more information.