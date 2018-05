Arts and entertainment schedule for the week of May 23, 2018

/CALLS FOR ARTISTS

The Gathering Place, 304 S. State Street, Clarks Summit will hold their fourth Art Show from June 22 to August 7. Any area artists wishing to enter their work may find out details at gatheringplaceCS.org. The theme is Land, Sea and Sky. Deadline for entries is June 8.

/PERFORMING ARTS

Doug Smith’s Dixieland All-Stars, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Villa Maria Restaurant, 1610 Washburn St., Scranton.

Actors Circle presents “The Man Who Came to Dinner” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart May 31, June 1, 2, 3, June 7, 8, 9, 10 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Directed by Bob Spalletta. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general, $10 seniors, $8 students. Thursday, May 31, tickets are discounted at $8 general and seniors, and $6 students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

Classical Guitar Plays Broadway and More!, 3 p.m. June 3 at the Dietrich Theater. Jay Steveskey has returned to the Dietrich every year for the last 11 years with a new program every year. This year his program is guaranteed to take the audience on a musical journey of Broadway tunes and more. Free tickets will be available at the door or seats may be reserved by calling 570-996-1500.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays (ongoing) at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

Open Mic Night – Warrior Writers, 7 p.m. May 25 at the Dietrich Theater. Doors open for sign ups at 6:30 p.m. Admission: Free. Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage every fourth Friday. This month’s featured guest is Warrior Writers, a group of veterans utilizing workshops to support artistic exploration and expression and provide a safe space to share experiences in the military culture.