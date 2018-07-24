Abington Journal Arts Calendar for week of July 25, 2018

VISUAL ARTS

Founders Art Exhibit Opening Reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Linder Gallery in Miller Library at Keystone College. The reception will celebrate Karl Neuroth, Cliff Prokop and Bill Tersteeg, the founders of the Keystone College Art Department. Info: 570-945-8162 or mariellen.walsh@keystone.edu.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays (ongoing) at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

ART CLASSES & MORE

Music Box Kids Summer Theatre Workshop, sessions in July and August ending with a production of Roald Dahl’s “James and The Giant Peach Jr. Aug. 3-5. The workshop is for children ages 6-12 and is under the direction of James Daly and Jennifer Kozerski. Info/register: 570-283-2195. Workshops and performances will be held at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St, Swoyersville.

Music Box Teen Summer Theatre Workshop, sessions in July and August ending with a production of “Xanadu Jr.” Aug. 10-12. The workshop is for participants ages 13-17 and is under the direction of James Daly and Jennifer Kozerski. Info/register: 570-283-2195. Workshops and performances will be held at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St, Swoyersville.

Children’s Summer Art Camp: “Portraits, 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 13-17 in the Scout Room of the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road. The camp will be led by Marylou Chibirka.

Caring Hands, 1 to 3 p.m. each Monday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the Library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches, 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Stop and see what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.