Abington Journal Community Calendar for week of July 25, 2018

REMINDERS

Insulin Pump Support Group, 6 to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Join insulin pump users in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Trinity Lutheran Church Day Camps, “Out of This World” July 30-Aug. 3 and “Under the Sea” Aug. 13-17. Both will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, daily, at the church, 205 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Children ages 3-5 years-old are eligible to attend the camps. Cost: $150 per camp week, which includes three hours of daily play, crafts and activities revolving around a central theme each week. Snacks are included. Info/register: 570-587-1088 or www.TrinityLutheranCS.com.

BOOK SALES, MARKETS & VENDOR FAIRS

Factoryville Fire Company Auxiliary Indoor Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28 at the fire hall, 412 College Avenue. Tables are available for $10; call Bonnie at 570-942-4574 to reserve a spot. The kitchen will be open and haluski, pizza, hot dogs, wimpies, cold drinks, and homemade baked items will be available for purchase.

SWEETFROG fundraiser, Join us at the Dickson City SWEETFROG for a night of fun. The Abington Community Library receives half the proceeds from this fundraiser, so please come hungry and bring friends along. Everyone who attends will be entered into a raffle for a themed ice cream basket.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Essential Oils with Dawn & Jim Ticonchuk, 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 26 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Join Dawn and Jim for look into Essential Oils. Learn what are, why they matter, safe usage, and how to use them to get started on a journey of wellness.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Zoomobile Visit, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. July 26 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. The Zoomobile from the Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park will visit with several animals. Learn about the animals and even touch a few. Register for one of the show by calling the library at 570-587-3440.

Community Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit. To register, call 570-587-3206