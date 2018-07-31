Lackawanna County girls compete at regional and state 4-H fashion revues

Submitted photo The Lackawanna County 4-H Fashion Revue participants were, from left, Maria Parola, Moscow; Julia Mazur, Olyphant; Alexis Heffley, Dalton; and Lindsey Bartell, Emily Bartell and Lauren Bartell, Clarks Summit. -

DUSHORE — Seven Lackawanna County 4-H textile science members competed in the regional 4-H fashion revue. The young women were Maria Parola, Moscow; Julia Mazur, Olyphant; Alexis Heffley, Dalton; Lindsey Bartell, Emily Bartell, and Lauren Bartell, Clarks Summit; and Faith Hosie, Jessup.

Thirty-six members from Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Bradford, Sullivan, Tioga and Wyoming counties were judged with their garments in appearance, fit, design, and fashion and construction techniques. In addition, participants attended workshops on modeling, Dress for Success, and making scissors pouches.

The day concluded with a fashion show and awards presentation. Lindsey Bartell was the winner in the Junior Wearable Year 2 Division.

Parola and Mazur also represented Lackawanna County at the state fashion revue at Penn State University July 24, competing against 4-Hers from across the state for the top-12 places.

The 4-H textile science program is sponsored by Penn State Extension. It teaches youths, ages 8 to 18, clothing construction skills as well as increases their self-esteem, poise and confidence.

To learn more about the 4-H program or to volunteer to become an adult leader, call the Penn State Extension in Lackawanna County at 570-963-6842.