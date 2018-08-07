Clarks Summit Borough Council members vote to bid out Sheridan Ave. Field

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Clarks Summit Borough President Gerrie Carey presented the Fiorillo family, owners of Fiorillo’s Pizza, with a Certificate of Achievement for 10 years of business in the borough. From left, first row, Francesco Fiorillo and Alessia Fiorillo. Second row, Clarks Summit Councilman Pat Williams, Michael Fiorillo, Rosa Fiorillo and Carey. -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Members of Clarks Summit Borough Council voted, 7-0, to pass a resolution to authorize Borough Manager Virginia Kehoe to issue notice and advertise for a competitive bid relating to the sale of a 1.7-acre, 7,400 square-foot property described as Sheridan Avenue Field, subject to the following conditions and restrictions during a regular meeting Aug. 1:

• the borough has the right to reject any and all bids

• a parcel no smaller than 90 feet X 130 feet and centrally located and facing Sheridan Avenue will remain property of the borough for purposes of creating and maintaining a park

• bids will be opened during the borough’s Nov. 7 regular monthly meeting and a decision, whether or not to accept a bid, will need to be made within within 60 days

Members of the borough council voted, 7-0, to grant Chief of Police Chris Yarns the authority to interview candidates for a part-time officer position.

“I’m having a problem with staffing on weekends,” Yarns said. “One of our officers who was working Friday and Saturday nights took a full-time position at The University of Scranton.”

Conrad Kwolek addressed members of the council with concerns regarding speeding on Knapp Road and people blowing through the stop sign at Bissell Street and Knapp Road.

Kwolek suggested placing speed strips on the road and using a speed sensor device to slow down traffic.

“We have a lot of money left in an aggressive driving grant,” Yarns said. “We can use it at that intersection.”

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

