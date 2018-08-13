Arts and entertainment calendar for the week of Aug. 15, 2018

VISUAL ARTS

Founders Art Exhibit Opening Reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Linder Gallery in Miller Library at Keystone College. The reception will celebrate Karl Neuroth, Cliff Prokop and Bill Tersteeg, the founders of the Keystone College Art Department. Info: 570-945-8162 or mariellen.walsh@keystone.edu.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

The Great American Read Book Discussion, 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Talk about selected Literary/Contemporary books from the Great American Read list. Find the list here: https://to.pbs.org/2kI0z25 .

ART CLASSES & MORE

Make-It, Take-It Craft Time, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Children in grades kindergarten through four may stop in to create a craft or two. All materials will be provided. Siblings welcome.

Papercrafting with Maria Pappa, 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Theme: Make It Manly. Cost for materials: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

All Day Craft-N- Chat, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

Good Grief Art with Mary Lou Chibrika, 1 to 2:30 p.m., each Wednesday, from Sept. 12 through Nov. 14 at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Rd., Clarks Summit. Learn to paint through your loss with the 10-week program.

Caring Hands, 1 to 3 p.m. each Monday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches, 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Stop and see what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.