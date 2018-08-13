Community calendar for the week of Aug. 15, 2018

REMINDERS

Insulin Pump Support Group, 6 to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Join insulin pump users in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

BUS TRIPS

Abington Senior Center trip to Mt. Airy casino, Nov. 8 to see Queens of Country Music. There is a $15 rebate and buffet. Call 570-586-8996 for details.

BOOK SALES, MARKETS & VENDOR FAIRS

Abington Business & Professional Association Designer Purse Bingo, doors open at 1:30 p.m., bingo starts at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 326 Bedford Street. Purses will include Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Coach. There will be 20 bingo games, a bingo special, 50/50 and concessions. Tickets: $20 in advance and $25 at the door and may be purchased at The Nyx, PNC Bank Clarks Summit branch or by calling Jessica Nemetz at 570-840-7058. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Clarks Summit Fire Company.

American Girl and LEGO Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at Clarks Summit Fire Co. #1, Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Doors open at noon. Advance tickets: $20, $25 at the door. 15 games, 5 specials, 30 raffles, and a 50/50. The event is a collaborative FUNdraiser between the Abington Community Library and Taylor Community Library.

FOOD SALES & MEAL FUNDRAISERS

Countryside Community Church Chicken BBQ, 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive (Newton Twp.) Clarks Summit. Cost: $10. Info/tickets: 570-587-3206 or countrysideoffice@yahoo.com (presale tickets available until Aug. 19). Eat-in or take-out options available. The menu will include a half chicken, sweet corn, baked potato, cole slaw, roll (with butter), and brownie (no nuts).

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Loss of Spouse seminar, 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 22 at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road. An evening of encouragement from those who have “been there.” Registration is requested. Visit CGAssembly.com or call 570-586-8286. Anyone in the community grieving the loss of their spouse is welcome to attend.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Interfaith Friends in Wyoming County Day of Sharing, noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock. Tickets: $10, available at Sweet Repeats in downtown Tunkhannock or by calling 570-836-2428. Children under 5-years-old may attend for free. The event will feature a bouncy house and prizes for kids. It will also include food vendors, wine and beer tasting and music by Popstar Drive. The cost for vendors is $35 a space.

Life Line Screenings, Sept. 13 at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 130 Morgan Hwy., Clarks Summit. Learn about the risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Our Lady of the Abingtons 51st annual Fall Festival, Sept. 15-16 on the church grounds, 700 W. Main St., Dalton. Hours: 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 15, featuring a pig roast and noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 16, featuring a chicken barbecue. Free parking. Food items will include pizza, pierogies, clam chowder and homemade baked goods. Also, basket raffles, a silent auction, book nook, white elephant gift exchange, children’s games and entertainment.

3rd annual Hospice of the Sacred Heart Remembrance Walk, Sept. 29 at McDade Park, Scranton. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walks starts at 10 a.m. Andrew Brown’s Pharmacy is the presenting sponsor. The pet-friendly, one-mile walk around the park is appropriate for all levels of physical fitness. The $25 registration fee ($30 after September 12) includes a pre-walk snack, a light lunch, and a T-shirt with a customizable pin-on bib, so participants can walk in memory of a loved one. The fee for teams of five or more is $20 each and children 12 and under may walk for free. There will be a DJ, basket raffle, gift card pull, balloon release and ice cream. Proceeds from the walk will help support Hospice of the Sacred Heart programs and services. The event will begin with an opening prayer. Register: www.HospiceSacredHeart.org, 570-706-2400 or at McDade Park the day of the walk.