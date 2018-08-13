Back to School Bonanza set for Aug. 26 at Marketplace at Steamtown

Submitted photo The University of Scranton and community partners will hold the seventh annual Back to School Bonanza Community Fair, together, with the university’s incoming class of 2022 Aug. 26 at The Marketplace at Steamtown. From left, first row, CJ Lazor, Katrine Lazor, administrative assistant, The Marketplace at Steamtown; Anna Lazor, and Jenn Warnetsky, general manager, The Marketplace at Steamtown. Second row, Patricia O’Rourke Cummings, program coordinator for clubs and organizations for the university’s Center for Student Engagement; Gabriella Fletcher, student intern for the university’s Office of Community Relations; Jessica Durkin, administrative assistant for the university’s Office of Community Relations; Patricia Vaccaro, director of Campus Ministries’ Center for Service and Social Justice; and Julie Schumacher Cohen, director of the university’s Office of Community Relations. -

SCRANTON — The University of Scranton and community partners will host a free Back to School Bonanza for children ages 3 to 12 and their families from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at The Marketplace at Steamtown.

The event will include hands-on educational activities, music, games, face painting, crafts, refreshments and prizes. Twenty family-oriented activities will be provided by community organizations and university faculty, staff and students, including several with a STEM theme, such as Neuroscience for Kids and Microscopic Exploration.

The Back to School Bonanza is one of the university’s fall welcome activities for its Class of 2022. It is hosted by the university’s Center for Student Engagement, Office of Campus Ministries’ Center for Service and Social Justice, the Jesuit Center and the Office of Community Relations in partnership with community partners: The Marketplace at Steamtown, Lackawanna County, the Scranton School District, and other community organizations.