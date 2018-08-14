Factoryville resident concerned with stormwater repairs on Church Street

FACTORYVILLE — Kenneth Vanderburg addressed members of the borough council with concerns regarding stormwater piping repairs on Church Street during a regular monthly meeting Aug. 8.

Specifically, Vanderburg feels the contractor, T. Brennan, should have progressed more with the job by this time.

“This outfit has been messing around for two months, on the hill, and has done about two days work,” he said.

Vanderburg also questioned some of the decisions made by the contractor.

“The pipe, coming down the hill, has been there for over 100 years and is probably a 12-or-14-inch terra cotta pipe,” Vanderburg said. “He chocked that pipe down to a six-inch pipe. The other day, there was probably 20 inches of water coming down and it blew the pipe apart. The road in front of my house is raised up and my front yard comes downhill. My whole front yard is unstable. (They) put a bunch of steel plates across my driveway and yard, but I’m afraid to walk or drive on them.”

Factoryville mayor Gary Evans suggested sending the borough engineer Reilly Associates to the street to address the situation.

According to borough manager Mary Ellen Buckbee, T.Brennan is contractually obligated to fully complete the work by Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Buckbee added the contractors were on the scene Monday, Aug. 13 until the rain prevented further work and they are expected to be back for the rest of the week, weather permitting.

In other business …

•Borough Coouncil president Chuck Wrobel, Evans and councilman Gregg Yunko have been working to establish a new rental maintenance ordinance, which is awaiting the review of solicitor Paul Litwin.

According to Evans, if the ordinance is passed, renters will receive a packet of information outlining their responsibilities and the property owner’s responsibilities.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ABJ-Construction.jpg

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.