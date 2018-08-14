Tri-County General Insurance buys naming rights for Lackawanna Trail library

FACTORYVILLE — Members of the Lackawanna Trail Board of Education passed a naming rights agreement with Tri-County General Insurance, located in Tunkhannock, during a regular meeting Aug. 13.

Tri-County General Insurance will pay the district $2,500 in exchange for the exclusive naming rights to the high school library for a one-year period, according to Superintendent Matthew Rakauskas.

In other business:

• Members of the board approved Brittany Butler as a high school guidance counselor, replacing Michelle Getts who moved on to another position.

• Members of the board re-approved an agreement with the Dalton Police Department in which an officer will be present in the high school and elementary center throughout the school day, beginning the first day of classes Aug. 30.

“We’re real excited about having an armed officer in the district’s buildings every day,” Rakauskas said. “It’s a good, strong security measure.”

• Members of the board approved the district’s bus contracts at the state formula.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ABJ-Library.jpg

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.