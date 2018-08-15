Back to School Carnival will kick off year at Abington Heights High School

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Members of the National Honor Society at Abington Heights are planning a Back to School Carnival to be held Aug. 23 at the high school. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Members of the National Honor Society at Abington Heights who are planning a Back to School Carnival Aug. 23 at the high school include, from left, first row, Mikayla Kohanski, Ryan Siebecker, Olivia Kerrigan, Emily Parry and Connor Thorpe. Second row, Megan Healey, Madelyn Sykes, Madison Badalamente, Anthony Lionetti, Ryan Flynn, Alexa Boersma, Ashley Reiner, Rachel Asante, Bridget Jubon, Lauren Ludwikowski, Tyler Bormann, Vincent Crandle, Clay Davis, Aidan Price, Joey Lisk, Tamane Takehara and Sophie Thompson. -

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Members of the National Honors Society (NHS) program at Abington Heights are hopeful that participation from more student groups will lead to a bigger turnout at the annual Back to School Carnival, scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23 at the high school.

According to NHS member Ryan Siebecker, more sports teams will be represented during the carnival and each will offer team-specific games and activities.

The event will also feature backyard games, including KanJam, giant Jenga and Connect Four game, a dunk tank, and face painting.

There will also be a wide variety of food options from dinner to dessert.

Rosario’s Pizzeria, Nickie’s Fabulous Hoagies, the Waverly Deli and Nina’s Wing Bites & Pizza will have stands at the carnival.

Manning’s Mobile Ice Cream Shoppe, Southwest Savory Grill, Doc Popcorn, and Taste Time To Love Us will be represented with food trucks.

“We tried to get as many local and Clarks Summit businesses as we could,” NHS member Connor Thorpe said.

Live music will be provided throughout the night by a band of middle school students and the high school marching band.

The Transition Team, Interact Club, and Student Council will also be involved with the event and the music department will run a haunted house.

“We want people to enjoy it,” NHS President Olivia Kerrigan said. “The community always supports Abington Heights and we want to give back and make it fun.”

