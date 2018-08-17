Thomas G. Cupillari Astronomical Observatory to begin fall program Sept. 5

LA PLUME — The Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory will begin its fall program at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5 and will continue each Wednesday and Friday evening through Friday, Nov. 16.

The astronomical programs will feature an illustrated lecture and weather-permitted observation through telescopes. The main objects planned for observation include the moon, the planets, double stars, star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies.

Open to the public and free of charge, the fall sessions at the observatory will be held regardless of sky conditions and will be cancelled only by the threat of severe weather.

Large groups such as school classes, Scouts, and community organizations interested in attending a session may contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis at 570-945-8402 or email observatory@keystone.edu to arrange a private appointment.

The Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory is located on Route 107, approximately two miles west of Interstate 81, exit 202, and approximately two miles east of Fleetville. For more information, visit www.keystone.edu/observatory.