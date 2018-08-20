Abington-area residents in the news

Murphy -

Murphy joins Wright Center as nurse practitioner

Waverly resident Angela M. Murphy, CRNP, MSN, RN, has joined The Wright Center as a registered certified nurse practitioner. In this role, Murphy will provide primary care services, including assessing and managing patients at The Wright Center for Primary Care Mid Valley. She has more than 20 years experience in geriatrics, nursing education, medical/surgical, telemetry, interventional radiology and ICU/critical care. Murphy earned both a Master and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Misericordia University. She is a certified family nurse practitioner through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and holds certifications in critical care and advanced cardiac life support. She is also a member of the Pennsylvania Coalition of Nurse Practitioners and the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.