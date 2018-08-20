Abington Journal arts and entertainment calendar for the week of Aug. 22, 2018

VISUAL ARTS

Founders Art Exhibit Opening Reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Linder Gallery in Miller Library at Keystone College. The reception will celebrate Karl Neuroth, Cliff Prokop and Bill Tersteeg, the founders of the Keystone College Art Department. Info: 570-945-8162 or mariellen.walsh@keystone.edu.

PERFORMING ARTS

“Tribute to Prez: The Life and Music of Lester Young,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the University of Scranton’s Houlihan-McLean Center. Presented by Loren Schoenberg and the National Jazz Museum in Harlem All-Stars, the concert will kick off Performance Music at The University of Scranton’s 2018 Fall schedule. Schoenberg will give a pre-concert talk on the life and music of Lester Young at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the concert and talk is free. Schoenberg will lead the National Jazz Museum in Harlem All-Stars in a program celebrating the musical legacy of Young, the legendary tenor saxophonist (and occasional clarinetist) known for his work with the Count Basie Orchestra and Billie Holiday, among other artists. Nicknamed the “President of Jazz,” or “Prez” for short, Young remains revered for his individual sound, style and phrasing. Info: 570-941 -7624, music@scranton.edu or scranton.edu/music.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

ART CLASSES & MORE

Good Grief Art with Mary Lou Chibrika, 1 to 2:30 p.m., each Wednesday, from Sept. 12 through Nov. 14 at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Rd., Clarks Summit. Learn to paint through your loss with the 10-week program.

Caring Hands, 1 to 3 p.m. each Monday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches, 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Stop and see what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.