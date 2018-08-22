No mandatory redistricting at Waverly Elementary as a result of volunteers

CLARKS GREEN — A sufficient number of families have volunteered to have their children, who previously attended Waverly Elementary School, move to Clarks Summit Elementary for the upcoming school year.

Due to an increase in enrollment at Waverly Elementary, some second-grade students may have been mandated to attend Clarks Summit Elementary this year if not for the volunteers.

According to Abington Heights Superintendent Michael Mahon, at this time, no class sizes exceed 26 students at Waverly Elementary. He added that if any additional families register before or during the school year, some class sizes could exceed 26 students.

“There will be no mandatory redistricting for the 2018-2019 school year,” Mahon said. “We’ve been monitoring the enrollment very carefully. We’ve had a longstanding view that once a class exceeds 26 students, we then create another section. At Waverly, the problem is there are no other sections to be created.“

