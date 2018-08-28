LTSD, Tri County General Insurance cut ribbon for naming rights agreement

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal A cake outlines the naming rights agreement for the high school library between Tri County General Insurance, Inc. and the Lackawanna Trail School District. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Representatives from the Lackawanna Trail School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 27 to recognize the naming rights agreement between Tri County General Insurance, Inc. and the district for the high school library. From left, Kelly Hopkins, Lackawanna Trail High School librarian and English teacher; Rebecca King, Lackawanna Trail Principal of Student Management; Samantha Maruzzelli, partner at Tri County General Insurance, Inc.; Mark Murphy, Lackawanna Trail High School principal; Kerri Bushnell, agent at Tri County General Insurance, Inc.; Matthew Rakauskas, Lackawanna Trail superintendent; Joseph Strauch, Lackawanna Trail Board of Education member; and Keith Glynn, Lackawanna Trail business manager. -

CLINTON TWP. — Representatives from the Tunkhannock-based Tri County General Insurance, Inc. visited Lackawanna Trail High School Monday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony after members of the district’s Board of Education passed a naming rights agreement with the business for the school’s library Aug. 13.

Tri-County General Insurance will pay the district $2,500 in exchange for the exclusive naming rights to the high school library for a one-year period.

The Board of Education passed a naming rights agreement with First National Bank for the high school auditorium last year for $5,000 and the deal has been continued for another year, according to Lackawanna Trail Superintendent Matthew Rakauskas.

A cake outlines the naming rights agreement for the high school library between Tri County General Insurance, Inc. and the Lackawanna Trail School District. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ABJ-LT-Library-1.jpg A cake outlines the naming rights agreement for the high school library between Tri County General Insurance, Inc. and the Lackawanna Trail School District. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Representatives from the Lackawanna Trail School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 27 to recognize the naming rights agreement between Tri County General Insurance, Inc. and the district for the high school library. From left, Kelly Hopkins, Lackawanna Trail High School librarian and English teacher; Rebecca King, Lackawanna Trail Principal of Student Management; Samantha Maruzzelli, partner at Tri County General Insurance, Inc.; Mark Murphy, Lackawanna Trail High School principal; Kerri Bushnell, agent at Tri County General Insurance, Inc.; Matthew Rakauskas, Lackawanna Trail superintendent; Joseph Strauch, Lackawanna Trail Board of Education member; and Keith Glynn, Lackawanna Trail business manager. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ABJ-LT-Library-2.jpg Representatives from the Lackawanna Trail School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 27 to recognize the naming rights agreement between Tri County General Insurance, Inc. and the district for the high school library. From left, Kelly Hopkins, Lackawanna Trail High School librarian and English teacher; Rebecca King, Lackawanna Trail Principal of Student Management; Samantha Maruzzelli, partner at Tri County General Insurance, Inc.; Mark Murphy, Lackawanna Trail High School principal; Kerri Bushnell, agent at Tri County General Insurance, Inc.; Matthew Rakauskas, Lackawanna Trail superintendent; Joseph Strauch, Lackawanna Trail Board of Education member; and Keith Glynn, Lackawanna Trail business manager. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.