Arts and entertainent calendar for the week of August 29

CALLS FOR ARTISTS

Marywood University’s fall production of Wonder of the World by David Lindsay-Abaire 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 31 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 1. Those interested in auditioning can schedule an appointment by emailing Charles Gorden, M.F.A., associate professor of theatre and director of the theatre program at Marywood University, at gorden@maryu.marywood.edu, or by calling 570-348-6268.

Auditions for the Adult and Children 2018 Winter Seasons at the Shawnee Playhouse, 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, 100 Shawnee Inn Dr., Shawnee on Delaware PA. Only need to attend one of these dates and may audition anytime within these time slots. Seeking children ages 5 – 17 for Hollydaze Kidz Kabaret (Children’s Production), seeking adults and children, ages 10 and older, for A Winnie the Pooh Christmas Tail and Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol. Prepare to sing 16-32 bars of a song that best showcases your abilities and provide a head shot and resume if you have one. Children will be asked to audition without a parent present. Auditions are for the following: Honk Jr., Disney’s The Lion King Experience Jr., Willie Wonka Jr., The Pirates of Penzance ( Ages 14 and older), and Footloose (Ages 14 and older). For audition forms, show dates and information please visit the website at www.TheShawneePlayhouse.com/auditions

VISUAL ARTS

Founders Art Exhibit Opening Reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Linder Gallery in Miller Library at Keystone College. The reception will celebrate Karl Neuroth, Cliff Prokop and Bill Tersteeg, the founders of the Keystone College Art Department. Info: 570-945-8162 or mariellen.walsh@keystone.edu.

PERFORMING ARTS

“Tribute to Prez: The Life and Music of Lester Young,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the University of Scranton’s Houlihan-McLean Center. Presented by Loren Schoenberg and the National Jazz Museum in Harlem All-Stars, the concert will kick off Performance Music at The University of Scranton’s 2018 Fall schedule. Schoenberg will give a pre-concert talk on the life and music of Lester Young at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the concert and talk is free. Schoenberg will lead the National Jazz Museum in Harlem All-Stars in a program celebrating the musical legacy of Young, the legendary tenor saxophonist (and occasional clarinetist) known for his work with the Count Basie Orchestra and Billie Holiday, among other artists. Nicknamed the “President of Jazz,” or “Prez” for short, Young remains revered for his individual sound, style and phrasing. Info: 570-941 -7624, music@scranton.edu or scranton.edu/music.

Annual Jazz Communion Service, 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit. The service will feature the Presbybop Quartet, celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary as a musical ensemble. The featured musicians are Al Hamme on saxophones, Tony Marino on bass, and Tyler Dempsey on drums. The music will begin around 9:50 a.m. Visitors are advised to come early if they wish to have a seat.

Mama Mia!, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, 8, 13-15, 20-22 at The Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Sunday matinee performances will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 9, 16 and 23. A special show-only Saturday matinee performance will also be held on Sept. 22. For all shows, audience members have the option of purchasing a dinner and show ticket or a “show only” ticket. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meal begins at 6:30 p.m.; for matinees, doors open at 1 p.m., with the meal beginning at 1:30 p.m. Dinner tickets must be purchased in advance. Show only tickets for Mamma Mia! are $18. Buffet dinner and show tickets are $35. Both can be purchased by calling the Music Box box office at 570-283-2195. Additional ticket information is available at musicbox.org/musicbox.htm.

WVIA Simply Grand Concerts, featuring Pianist Holly Roadfeldt, 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sordoni High Definition Theater at the WVIA Public Media Studios, Pittston. Seating is free, but limited. Reservations: 570-655-2808.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

ART CLASSES & MORE

Good Grief Art with Mary Lou Chibrika, 1 to 2:30 p.m., each Wednesday, from Sept. 12 through Nov. 14 at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Rd., Clarks Summit. Learn to paint through your loss with the 10-week program.

Caring Hands, 1 to 3 p.m. each Monday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches, 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Stop and see what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.