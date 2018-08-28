Bishop helps The Church of Saint Gregory break ground on expansion project

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, gives remarks prior to the Ceremonial Shoveling of Earth during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Ministry Center at The Church of Saint Gregory in Clarks Green Aug. 26. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Representatives from The Church of Saint Gregory broke ground on an expansion project that will include the construction of a new Ministry Center Aug. 26. From left, first row, are Michele Musheno, David Hemmler, Bishop of Scranton Joseph C. Bambera, David Tressler. Second row, Deacon Robert P. Sheils and Reverend John M. Lapera. Third row, Joe Yusinski. -

CLARKS GREEN — Bishop Joseph C. Bambera of the Scranton Diocese joined representatives from The Church of Saint Gregory for a groundbreaking ceremony on a new Ministry Center following a mass service Aug. 26.

Bambera also performed a Rite of Sprinkling before ground was broken on the project.

The church is aiming to raise a minimum of $2.5 million in the upcoming months for completion of the Ministry Center, which will include two parish community rooms, two conference/meeting rooms, a large parish gathering space, a kitchen area, a music rehearsal room, and additional spaces for gathering and greeting.

Per a campaign statement, the center will provide space to meet the church’s increasing needs and opportunities for worship and sacramental celebrations, days and evenings of reflection, reconciliation and healing, prayer and private devotions, sacred music and education and religious formation including Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, children’s liturgy of the Word, faith sharing, study groups, Vacation Bible Schools, and retreats.

The project will include renovations and updates to the church, the construction of the Ministry Center, additional parking spaces and office space, new and expanded sidewalks along with a terrace area, and relocated handicapped parking spaces closer to the church’s entrance.

