Rotary of the Abingtons: Firkin Friday raises awareness about polio

On Firkin Friday, Rotary Clubs from all over the area met at Cooper’s to have fun and raise awareness for polio. The word “Firkin” was new to me. I had no idea a Firkin is a small cask that often holds craft beer. And there it was on the bar at Cooper’s.

Technically, the Firkin is a specific size of a cask, a ¼ barrel or 10.8 gallons. Originally, they were made of wood but now are of metal and they look just like mini kegs. The beer had been infused with flavors. Mine tasted like lemon. Cask conditioned beer is not filtered and not carbonated. Instead, it is placed into the Firkin while the yeast is still alive so the beer is able to continue to ferment, making the beverage somewhat cloudy. The beer is drawn out of the Firkin by means of a cask tap, something like a faucet driven into the side of the Firkin. Once tapped, gravity takes over and allows the beer to flow through the faucet and out of the Firkin.

Cooper’s was participating in a world-wide Rotary movement where bars and restaurants around a Rotary district give the proceeds from the sale of a pint of beer on a particular night toward the eradication of polio. We were greeted by the organizing club, North Scranton, and met other club members from North Pocono, Dunmore and Scranton.

The ending of polio worldwide has been a goal of Rotary for more than 30 years and the disease is on the verge of complete eradication. Rotary can be proud that 2.5 billion children have been immunized in more than 120 countries around the world. In 2017, Rotary donated $105 million to support polio immunizations and there were only 22 confirmed cases globally. Rotary International works with the Gates Foundation and with the United States Congress to eliminate this dreaded disease.

The atmosphere at Cooper’s was one of fun and friendship. We do want to make the world a better place and we are always trying to do good, but the load is lighter when fun and friendship abound as happened on Firkin Friday at Cooper’s.

Taste of the Abingtons

The Taste of the Abingtons is coming up on the last Sunday in September and promises to be a happy celebration. Gail Ciccerini and Diane Calabro are chairpersons for our annual fund raising event. Area restaurants set up in the morning and give away small bites of food in the evening. In addition to the food delicacies, wine tasting and cigar sampling will be on hand. Music will add to the fun atmosphere. The tastings take place at the Ramada Inn from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30. Tickets are $25 each. You can purchase one by calling me at 570-563-1171.

Rotary of the Abingtons Eileen Christian

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

