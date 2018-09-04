Community calendar for the week of Sept. 5

REMINDERS

Insulin Pump Support Group, 6 to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Join insulin pump users in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

BUS TRIPS

Abington Senior Center trip to Mt. Airy casino, Nov. 8 to see Queens of Country Music. There is a $15 rebate and buffet. Call 570-586-8996 for details.

BOOK SALES, MARKETS & VENDOR FAIRS

American Girl and LEGO Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at Clarks Summit Fire Co. #1, Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Doors open at noon. Advance tickets: $20, $25 at the door. 15 games, 5 specials, 30 raffles, and a 50/50. The event is a collaborative FUNdraiser between the Abington Community Library and Taylor Community Library.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Yoga for Fifty Plus, Session 1 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26; Session 2 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at Everything Natural, 426 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Use supportive restoratives, active poses with props ease body into comfortable and releasing positions. Cost: $30.

New to Medicare, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Presenters from the APPRISE program will review different parts of Medicare, what they cover and when to enroll during the free program. Register (required): call the Voluntary Action Center at 570-347-5616 and mention it’s for the Medicare presentation.

Canning the Autumn Harvest, 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Learn how to preserve your garden’s harvest with Gwen Harleman. Cost: $20.

Ballroom Dancing, 6 to 7 p.m. (intermediate salsa) and 7 to 8 p.m. (beginner hustle) Sept. 10, 17, , 24, and Oct. 8, 15 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road. Jill and Gehred Wetzel will teach the five-week course. Cost: $55. Register: GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com.

Ukulele for Adults, 7 to 7:45 p.m. Sept. 17, 24 and Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $50. Steve Kurilla teaches techniques for uke lovers.

Thirteen Olives presentation, 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Thirteen Olives, Northern Boulevard, Chinchilla. Cost: $15. Eugene Litz demonstrates the use of premium olive oils and vinegars in food preparation.

Organizing presentation, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $20. Tara Atkins will help you organize from attic to basement with practical, helpful tips.

Elementary Spanish, 7 p.m. for eight Thursdays (Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1 and 8) at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $60. Intro to basic vocabulary and grammar with Sarah Martin. No previous experience necessary.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Mammals in the Backyard trailside program, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Eckel Family Pavilion at Keystone College, La Plume. Presented by the Keystone College Environmental Education Institute. Wildlife Center founder Angie Colarusso will share insight about the wildlife that lives in NEPA, their habitat, behaviors, and wildlife rehabilitation. Attendees can visit with several animals, including a raccoon, woodchuck, skunk, and a flying squirrel. The interactive presentation will be followed by a walk along the Woodlands trails to observe animals in their natural habitats. The event is free to attend. Registration is appreciated. Register by visiting www.keystone.edu/kceei or calling 570-575-3927.

Abington Heights Civic League Banquet, 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Constantino’s Catering & Events, 1385 Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit. Items will be collected for the Ronald McDonald House. New members are always welcome. Info: 570 587-3101.

Life Line Screenings, Sept. 13 at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 130 Morgan Hwy., Clarks Summit. Learn about the risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Memory Cafe, 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A place where people with memory loss and their caregivers can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others.

Our Lady of the Abingtons 51st annual Fall Festival, Sept. 15-16 on the church grounds, 700 W. Main St., Dalton. Hours: 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 15, featuring a pig roast and noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 16, featuring a chicken barbecue. Free parking. Food items will include pizza, pierogies, clam chowder and homemade baked goods. Also, basket raffles, a silent auction, book nook, white elephant gift exchange, children’s games and entertainment.

3rd annual Hospice of the Sacred Heart Remembrance Walk, Sept. 29 at McDade Park, Scranton. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walks starts at 10 a.m. Andrew Brown’s Pharmacy is the presenting sponsor. The pet-friendly, one-mile walk around the park is appropriate for all levels of physical fitness. The $25 registration fee ($30 after September 12) includes a pre-walk snack, a light lunch, and a T-shirt with a customizable pin-on bib, so participants can walk in memory of a loved one. The fee for teams of five or more is $20 each and children 12 and under may walk for free. There will be a DJ, basket raffle, gift card pull, balloon release and ice cream. Proceeds from the walk will help support Hospice of the Sacred Heart programs and services. The event will begin with an opening prayer. Register: www.HospiceSacredHeart.org, 570-706-2400 or at McDade Park the day of the walk.

Humane Society of Wyoming County Rabies Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 13 at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92, Tunkhannock. Cost: $8 per shot (cash only) for dogs and cats. Dr. Colin Jeschke of the Abington Veterinary Center will be administering the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. Info: 570-836-4745.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

