Community calendar for the week of September 5

Insulin Pump Support Group, 6 to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Join insulin pump users in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

Abington Senior Center trip to Mt. Airy casino, Nov. 8 to see Queens of Country Music. There is a $15 rebate and buffet. Call 570-586-8996 for details.

American Girl and LEGO Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at Clarks Summit Fire Co. #1, Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Doors open at noon. Advance tickets: $20, $25 at the door. 15 games, 5 specials, 30 raffles, and a 50/50. The event is a collaborative FUNdraiser between the Abington Community Library and Taylor Community Library.

Friends of the Abington Community Library Fall Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Hwy., Clarks Summit. The sale features nearly 10,000 items and is free and open to the public. Prices on books, CDs, and DVDs for all ages range from $0.25 to $2.00. A preview sale will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 for Friends members. Annual memberships can be obtained that night for individuals for $10 and families for $15. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library to purchase items and underwrite events outside the library’s budget.

Canning the Autumn Harvest, 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Learn how to preserve your garden’s harvest with Gwen Harleman. Cost: $20.

Nurturing and Sustaining Yourself in the Non-Profit and Arts World, 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Ladies Parlor at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. The free panel discussion, presented by the Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department and the Lackawanna County Arts, Culture and Education Council, aims to provide a perspective on the challenges and opportunities in the non-profit and art world and how to craft successful strategies to excel in those arenas. A reception, featuring light appetizers and the music of the Tyler Dempsey Trio, will take place from noon to 1 p.m.

Ukulele for Adults, 7 to 7:45 p.m. Sept. 17, 24 and Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $50. Steve Kurilla teaches techniques for uke lovers.

Thirteen Olives presentation, 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Thirteen Olives, Northern Boulevard, Chinchilla. Cost: $15. Eugene Litz demonstrates the use of premium olive oils and vinegars in food preparation.

Organizing presentation, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $20. Tara Atkins will help you organize from attic to basement with practical, helpful tips.

Elementary Spanish, 7 p.m. for eight Thursdays (Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1 and 8) at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $60. Intro to basic vocabulary and grammar with Sarah Martin. No previous experience necessary.

Homemade Tagliatelle, 6:30 Sept. 24 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Sous Chef Assunta Meloni will teach preparation of fresh tagliatelle pasta, basil pesto, cherry tomatoes and tuna. Cost: $35.

Learn to Knit a Hat, 7 p.m. on three Tuesdays (Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9) at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Learn basics of knitting while creating a basic beanie-style hat with more advanced options available. Cost:$25 plus $10 supply fee.

Ciao! Beginning Italian, 7 p.m. on eight Tuesdays (Sept. 25, Oct. 2,9,16, 23, 30, and Nov. 6, 13) at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Join Marzia Caporale, Ph.D. for an interactive class of basics in Italian language and culture. Cost: $60.

Aromatherapy and Imagery for Emotional Support, 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Judy Rienzi, RN, MS will help you create a sense of calm using aromatherapy and imagery. Cost: $15.

DIY Cleaning Without Chemicals, 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Learn how to ditch harsh chemicals and switch to natural alternatives and make your own cleaning solutions with the guidance of Maggie Roberts. Cost: $10 plus $5 supply fee.

Life Line Screenings, Sept. 13 at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 130 Morgan Hwy., Clarks Summit. Learn about the risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Lackawanna County Senior Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 in The Mohegan Sun Club Level at PNC Field, Moosic. The fair, which is free, will feature a total of 55 exhibitors, offering information on a variety of programs, services, living arrangements, legal information, sight and hearing data, transportation, and financial advice. Flu shots will be given continuously throughout the day by staff from the Visiting Nurse Association of Lackawanna County. Attendees will need to provide their insurance or Medicare cards and name as a means of matching them to the serum batch they receive. Once the guests receive their flu shot, they will be able to visit the vendor displays and take part in the various medical screenings and other services being provided. Rides from the various community centers will be provided by COLTS. Registration is required.

Memory Cafe, 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A place where people with memory loss and their caregivers can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others.

Our Lady of the Abingtons 51st annual Fall Festival, Sept. 15-16 on the church grounds, 700 W. Main St., Dalton. Hours: 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 15, featuring a pig roast and noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 16, featuring a chicken barbecue. Free parking. Food items will include pizza, pierogies, clam chowder and homemade baked goods. Also, basket raffles, a silent auction, book nook, white elephant gift exchange, children’s games and entertainment.

3rd annual Hospice of the Sacred Heart Remembrance Walk, Sept. 29 at McDade Park, Scranton. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walks starts at 10 a.m. Andrew Brown’s Pharmacy is the presenting sponsor. The pet-friendly, one-mile walk around the park is appropriate for all levels of physical fitness. The $25 registration fee ($30 after September 12) includes a pre-walk snack, a light lunch, and a T-shirt with a customizable pin-on bib, so participants can walk in memory of a loved one. The fee for teams of five or more is $20 each and children 12 and under may walk for free. There will be a DJ, basket raffle, gift card pull, balloon release and ice cream. Proceeds from the walk will help support Hospice of the Sacred Heart programs and services. The event will begin with an opening prayer. Register: www.HospiceSacredHeart.org, 570-706-2400 or at McDade Park the day of the walk.

Humane Society of Wyoming County Rabies Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 13 at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92, Tunkhannock. Cost: $8 per shot (cash only) for dogs and cats. Dr. Colin Jeschke of the Abington Veterinary Center will be administering the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. Info: 570-836-4745.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

