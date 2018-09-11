Arts and entertainment calendar for the week of September 12

CALLS FOR ARTISTS

Wally Gordon Community Singers Rehearsals, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting Sept. 18, at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church music room. The group was founded 35 years ago to give local people opportunity to pursue the love of choral music, regardless of training or ability. Membership is open to high school and adult singers. No auditions required. Two concerts per season: early December and early May. Info: 570-561-6005 or https://wallygordoncommunitysingers.com/.

VISUAL ARTS

Founders Art Exhibit Opening Reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Linder Gallery in Miller Library at Keystone College. The reception will celebrate Karl Neuroth, Cliff Prokop and Bill Tersteeg, the founders of the Keystone College Art Department. Info: 570-945-8162 or mariellen.walsh@keystone.edu.

PERFORMING ARTS

Mama Mia!, 8 p.m. Sept. 13-15 and 20-22 at The Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Sunday matinee performances will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 and 23. A special show-only Saturday matinee performance will also be held on Sept. 22. For all shows, audience members have the option of purchasing a dinner and show ticket or a “show only” ticket. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meal begins at 6:30 p.m.; for matinees, doors open at 1 p.m., with the meal beginning at 1:30 p.m. Dinner tickets must be purchased in advance. Show only tickets for Mamma Mia! are $18. Buffet dinner and show tickets are $35. Both can be purchased by calling the Music Box box office at 570-283-2195. Additional ticket information is available at musicbox.org/musicbox.htm.

Songwriters Roundtable, 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: free. Open to all local songwriters of all experiences and age levels. Find practical ideas and encouragement with like-minded people.

WVIA Simply Grand Concerts, featuring Pianist Holly Roadfeldt, 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sordoni High Definition Theater at the WVIA Public Media Studios, Pittston. Seating is free, but limited. Reservations: 570-655-2808.

Jeremy the Illusionist, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Waverly Community Church, 101 Carbondale Road. The free event will take place during the Sunday morning celebration service. The magic acts will include live doves appearing from nowhere, unbelievable card tricks, scarf tricks, comedy acts and more.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

ART CLASSES & MORE

Craft and Chat, 10 to 11:30 a.m. for three consecutive Fridays, beginning Sept. 14, at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The event features a casual setting where artists with and without special needs can come together to create and relate. Cost: $10.

Open Studio, 10 a.m. on Thursdays Sept. 20 through Nov. 15 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $5 donation. This community based open art program is run by Verve Vertu and focuses on the creative energies of people with diverse abilities.

Oil Painting with Mary Lou Chibirka, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 26, at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The class will cover color mixing, values composition and more. Cost: $60.

Caring Hands, 1 to 3 p.m. each Monday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches, 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Stop and see what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Reach the Abington Journal at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

