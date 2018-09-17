Meet the 2018-2019 Abington Heights Marching Comets

- Submitted photo

The 2018-2019 Abington Heights Marching Comets are led by band director Katie Lane and assistant director Mason Stiver. Laura Sampogne serves as dance team director, Tanya Kozuck is the color guard assistant director, and John Carpenetti, Jake Arnold and Kristin Altieri are assistant volunteers. Members of the Abington High School Matching Band, Color Guard and Dance Team are, from left, first row, Jeffrey Barlow, Nina Sampogne, Connor Napierala. Second row, Domenica Scott, Christopher Romero, Justin Altieri, Ian Stevens, Jessica Ruehle, Rahique Mirza. Third row, Angelo Fazio, Anthony Fazio, Dylan Cummings, Jake Quanbeck, Makenzie Allred, Sydney Rothka, Jake Gerardi, Cole Capwell, Emily Harris, Bryan Barlow. Fourth row, Braedyn Cannella, Avery Orbin, Tommaso Tamberelli, Mason Shay, Clare Della Valle, Alexis Green, Emma Holbrook, Sean Kane, Andrew Kane. Fifth row, Maya Sullum, Elizabeth Keisling, Emily Purdy, Gerron Niemann, Katya Williams, Elina Joshi, Izabella Nguyen, Liv Thompson, Paxton Winscott, Holly Ross. Sixth row, Jake Graham, Kyra Sladicki, Aryanna Simpson, Stephanie Hicks, Helena Mokhtari, Gianna Marturano, Michaelene Kulig, Aryanna Simpson, Maria Adonizio, Alison McCarroll, Bobby Taricarico, Allie Katz, Adrian Heffley. Seventh row, Jade Snyder, Natalie Thomson, Ariel Wells, Camille Rillstone, Gianna Cadora.