Arts and entertainment calendar for the week of Sept. 19, 2018

VISUAL ARTS

Founders Art Exhibit Opening Reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Linder Gallery in Miller Library at Keystone College. The reception will celebrate Karl Neuroth, Cliff Prokop and Bill Tersteeg, the founders of the Keystone College Art Department. Info: 570-945-8162 or mariellen.walsh@keystone.edu.

PERFORMING ARTS

WVIA Simply Grand Concerts, featuring Pianist Holly Roadfeldt, 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sordoni High Definition Theater at the WVIA Public Media Studios, Pittston. Seating is free, but limited. Reservations: 570-655-2808.

Jeremy the Illusionist, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Waverly Community Church, 101 Carbondale Road. The free event will take place during the Sunday morning celebration service. The magic acts will include live doves appearing from nowhere, unbelievable card tricks, scarf tricks, comedy acts and more.

CHI-RHO Singers Concert, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit. No admission charge, but a free will offering will be taken. Info: 570-587-3026.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

ART CLASSES & MORE

Open Studio, 10 a.m. on Thursdays Sept. 20 through Nov. 15 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $5 donation. This community based open art program is run by Verve Vertu and focuses on the creative energies of people with diverse abilities.

Oil Painting with Mary Lou Chibirka, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 26, at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The class will cover color mixing, values composition and more. Cost: $60.

Caring Hands, 1 to 3 p.m. each Monday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches, 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Stop and see what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

