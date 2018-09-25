Senator Lisa Baker announces office hours in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK — Senator Lisa Baker announced field representative Tom Yoniski will be available for consultation from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 in the Commissioners’ Office Conference Room inside the Wyoming County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square. Appointments are welcome but not necessary.

Constituents are encouraged to visit with any questions or problems relating to state matters. Concerns may also be addressed by visiting Baker’s district office at 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway, Dallas, her website at www.senatorbaker.com or by calling 570-675-3931.

