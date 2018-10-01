O’Malley family to host annual Halloween party Oct. 21 at McDade Park

- Submitted photo

The O’Malley family will host its 18th annual Free Halloween Party for area youths from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 at McDade Park, Scranton. The party will consist of a picture with the Wicked Witch of the West, GoodFellas pizza, a McDonald’s cheeseburger coupon from the Keyser Avenue location, an orange drink, candy, a coupon for a free children’s meal from the Texas Roadhouse, a Krispy Kreme donut, a bag of Utz potato chips, and plenty of balloon animals. Children from preschool through fifth grade are welcome to attend. RSVP to 570-346-1828 by leaving a message with the number of children attending by Thursday, Oct. 18. From left, are Gene Widdick, Vanessa Thomas, Emily O’Malley, Keith Oleski, Vincent O’Malley, Patrick O’Malley II, Sarah Walsh, Jay Schectman, Mary Lou Oleski, Patrick O’Malley and James Barrett.