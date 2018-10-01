Local entrepreneur Rati Kanani opens Kumon Center in Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Kumon Method has been a part of Rati Kanani’s life for the past 12 years. She was enrolled in the Kumon Math and Reading Program for four years and worked as a center assistant throughout high school and college. Now, at the age of 28, she is bringing the enrichment program to her community with the opening of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Clarks Summit, 860 Northern Blvd., Unit #3.

The Kumon Method empowers preschool to high school aged children to become self-learners and is designed to advance math and reading skills while fostering a love for learning. It goes beyond traditional tutoring by actively developing critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted curriculum.

Kumon sparks critical thinking, establishes a pattern of success and builds confidence that can lead to accelerated learning throughout life.