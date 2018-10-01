Keystone College to offer master’s program in criminal justice

LA PLUME — Keystone College continues to expand its selection of master’s degree programs with the introduction of a master’s of science degree in criminal justice.

The new 30-credit program, which is offered completely online, enables students to acquire a master’s degree in as little as one year and obtain the skills they need for a variety of careers in the field of criminal justice.

Students may qualify for the program with a bachelor degree in any undergraduate subject area provided they meet minimum admissions criteria. In addition to criminal justice, the program is a good fit for students with an undergraduate degree in social science, psychology, business and forensic science.

A master’s of criminal justice prepares students for administrative and upper leadership positions in a variety of areas, including law enforcement, corrections, private criminal justice investigation and more.

According to U.S. Department of Labor, employment of police and detectives is projected to grow by seven percent through 2026. The median pay for 2016 was $61,000. According to the Occupational Outlook Handbook, employment of criminal justice and law enforcement teachers at the college level has a faster than average growth rate, with a median pay between $55,000 and $75,000. Such positions require at least a master’s degree for consideration.

Applications are currently being accepted for classes beginning in January 2019. For more information about the new Keystone College master’s degree program in criminal justice, contact Sarah Louzon at 570-945-8126 or sarah.louson@keystone.edu.