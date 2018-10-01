Community calendar for the week of October 3

REMINDERS

Insulin Pump Support Group, 6 to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Join insulin pump users in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

BUS TRIPS

Abington Senior Center trip to Penn’s Peak, Oct. 30. Cost: $85, includes dinner, show, and bus. The trip is to see Bill Haley’s Comets. Info/register: 570-586-8996.

Abington Senior Center trip to Mt. Airy casino, Nov. 8 to see Queens of Country Music. There is a $15 rebate and buffet. Call 570-586-8996 for details.

BOOK SALES, MARKETS & VENDOR FAIRS

United Methodist Women Fall Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church. Clothing, household items, books, toys, and more will be available for purchase at great prices. Proceeds from the sale will help to fund the many mission projects supported by UMW.

Dalton United Methodist Church Fall Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 (food service and bake sale) and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 (bag sale and 1/2 price sale) at the church, 125 South Turnpike Road.Drop-offs: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3. Seasonal Items welcomed. No shoes, electronics, or large appliances. Info: 570-563-1280 or 570-563-1619.

Friends of the Abington Community Library Fall Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Hwy., Clarks Summit. The sale features nearly 10,000 items and is free and open to the public. Prices on books, CDs, and DVDs for all ages range from $o.25 to $2. A preview sale will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 for Friends members. Annual memberships can be obtained that night for individuals for $10 and families for $15. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library to purchase items and underwrite events outside the library’s budget.

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13 at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit. Baked goods and lunch will be available. Clothing, household items, toys. Featuring Grandma’s Attic with antiques, collectibles and furniture, and Grandpa’s Garage featuring tools and outdoor items. Half-price sale, excluding Grandma’s Attic, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 13.

Book and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Dalton Community Library, 113 E. Main St. A large selection of adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction books will be available at low prices, plus an unusual selection of magazines, paperbacks, recordings and some surprise items. Baked goods will also be available for purchase. Donations for the book sale are accepted year round. Info: 570-563-2014.

FOOD SALES & MEAL FUNDRAISERS

Tasting By the Book, 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. The event will feature food provided by local community cooks, Maiolatesi wine, and the live music of Mike Waskovich. Tickets: $20. All proceeds go toward creating a new meeting space at the library. Info/tickets: https://bit.ly/2P9O8u5 or the library’s circulation desk.

Chicken-n-Biscuit or Ham Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Clifford United Methodist Church, Main Street Clifford. Cost: $9.95. The meal includes the dinner, a drink and a dessert. Take-out or dine-in options available.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Macular Degeneration Presentation, 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at Countryside Community Church,14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit. There will be an overview of Macular Degeneration, presented by Jeanne Gardier, two agencies will explain their services and Drs. Shovlen and Patel will talk about the testing and treatment of Macular Degeneration. A light luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. RSVP by phone at 570-587-3206, or email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com.

Mindfulness for Life, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton. Dr. Michael Baime, director of the Penn Program for Mindfulness and the director of Mind-Body Programs for the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania Health System, will present the free lecture. He will discuss how the practice of mindfulness works and how it can result in better health.

Natural Approaches to Pain Management, 6 p.m. Oct. 10 and Nov. 7 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Learn about non-pharmaceutical remedies to manage pain, including herbal medicine, supplements, acupuncture, chiropractic, massage and other non- invasive methods with Dr. Maria Wansacz.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Trunk or Treat, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit. Enjoy treats, games, crafts, snacks and a hayride.

Trunk or Treat, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 South Abington Road. The free event will feature bounce houses, pony rides, Aly’s balloons, a petting zoo, candy, special gifts, and more. Info: 570-586-8286.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Wake Up with the Arts Breakfast, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Electric City Trolley Museum, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. The free event will open with a short performance by the Justin Padro Trio and tables will be decorated by local artists and organizations. Matthew Serio, Program Director at the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), will be the featured speaker. Register: arts-culture@lackawannacounty.org or 570-963-6590, ext. 106.

Humane Society of Wyoming County Rabies Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 13 at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92, Tunkhannock. Cost: $8 per shot (cash only) for dogs and cats. Dr. Colin Jeschke of the Abington Veterinary Center will be administering the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. Info: 570-836-4745.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

