Lackawanna College to launch online RN-to-BSN program

SCRANTON — Lackawanna College will offer a fully online RN-to-BSN program. The program will begin accepting students immediately with the first classes beginning in spring 2019. The online program will be designed for licensed registered nurses (RNs) who hold either an associate degree or a diploma in nursing looking to expand their education and career options. Students transferring in the maximum amount of credits could complete the program in as few as 12 months and pay as little as $11,063.

In the accelerated format, students can easily transfer previously earned credits or abilities to demonstrate specific competencies, and will have the flexibility to take as many classes per term that will fit their schedule and budget.

Program participants will build on previous learning from their entry-into-practice programs to achieve end-of-program outcomes based on the American Association of Colleges of Nursing’s (AACN) Essentials of Baccalaureate Education for Professional Nursing Practice, as well as the American Nurses Associations’ (ANA) Scope and Standards of Practice.

Lackawanna’s BSN program has applied for pre-accreditation status with the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN-CNEA). The accreditation process is estimated to take approximately two years. This program accommodates the needs of the working RN. Students who have not earned as many credits or are not transferring as many into Lackawanna College should expect a higher program cost and completion time frame. The cost-per-credit is $299 and the total length of the program is 120 credits.