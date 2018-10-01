Rep. Marty Flynn to sponsor free shredding event Oct. 6 in Scranton

SCRANTON — State Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna, will sponsor a free shredding event for residents of the 113th Legislative District from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 at his district office in Jay’s Commons, 409 N. Main Ave.

Residents are encouraged to bring documents containing personal information, such as Social Security numbers, credit card statements and applications, medical records, banking statements, canceled checks, income tax information, insurance records, and retirement or pension fund information.

There is a limit of three boxes or trash bags per person. The event is for personal documents only.